Mining gear maker Epiroc Q4 profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc reported quarterly operating earnings below market forecasts and a drop in order intake on Friday, saying customers remained reluctant to make investments. The company, which rivals Sweden's Sandvik , said its fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 2.02 billion crowns ($212.7 million) from 2.16 billion a year earlier, lagging the 2.26 billion crown mean analyst forecast in a Refinitiv poll. Epiroc said the operating profit included one-off costs of 115 million crowns. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard) ((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EPIROC RESULTS/ (URGENT)

