Mining gear maker Epiroc Q4 profit lags amid customer caution

(Adds detail, CEO comment) STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc reported quarterly operating earnings below market forecasts and a decline in order intake on Friday, saying customers remained reluctant to make investments. The company, which rivals Sweden's Sandvik , said its fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 2.02 billion crowns ($212.7 million) from 2.16 billion a year earlier, lagging the 2.26 billion crown mean analyst forecast in a Refinitiv poll. The operating profit included one-off costs of 115 million crowns. Quarterly order intake fell to 9.3 billion crowns from 9.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, a like-for-like drop of 7% that saw a decline in equipment demand outshining continued growth for services. "It is clear that our customers remain cautious in making investment decisions," out-going Epiroc CEO Per Lindberg said in a statement, adding that the group had reduced its headcount by 3 percent in the fourth quarter and identified further areas for efficiency improvements. "These are expected to give visible effects in the first half of 2020," he said. The company, one of the world's top suppliers of mining equipment such as drill rigs, said it expected near-term demand to remain at around the same level as in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard) ((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EPIROC RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

