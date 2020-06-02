SAND

Mining gear maker Epiroc gives notice to 425 staff as pandemic hits demand

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST said on Tuesday it was giving notice of job termination to 425 staff as it is facing a significant demand drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Epiroc, which is a rival to Sandvik SAND.ST and has warned of a big hit to second quarter sales and profits, said demand was weaker from both mining and infrastructure companies. [nL5N2CA2TU]

"We are taking these actions to adapt to the new market situation following the COVID-19 pandemic and to make us stronger and more resilient for the future," Epiroc CEO Helena Hedblom said in a statement.

The company, one of the world's top suppliers of mining equipment such as drill rigs, has about 3,100 staff in Sweden, and a global workforce of around 14,000.

Epiroc shares were up 2.7% by 0916 GMT, roughly unchanged from before the news.

