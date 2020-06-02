Mining gear maker Epiroc gives notice to 425 staff as pandemic hits demand

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST said on Tuesday it was giving notice of job termination to 425 staff as it is facing a significant demand drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are taking these actions to adapt to the new market situation following the COVID-19 pandemic and to make us stronger and more resilient for the future," Epiroc CEO Helena Hedblom said in a statement.

Epiroc has about 3,100 staff in Sweden, and a global workforce of around 14,000.

