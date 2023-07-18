News & Insights

Mining gear group Epiroc's Q2 adjusted operating profit beats expectations

July 18, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST on Tuesday predicted continued high demand in the near term as it reported a rise in second-quarter adjusted operating profit that was bigger than expected.

Operating profit before items affecting comparability was 3.43 billion crowns ($336.6 million) against a year-earlier 2.80 billion and a mean forecast 3.31 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 10.1912 Swedish crowns)

