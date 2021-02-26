African Gold Acquisition, a blank check company led by South African investors and operators targeting the gold mining industry, raised $360 million by offering 36 million units at $10. The company offered 6 million more units than anticipated. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and three-quarters of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Robert Hersov, who is the CEO and Chairman of global business development and marketing agency S-Group; CEO and Director Christopher Chadwick, the founder and CEO of resource industry advisory firm African Axis; and CFO and Director Cooper Morgenthau, who previously served as SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis at Clarivate Analytics (CCC) and a VP at M. Klein and Company. African Gold Acquisition intends to focus on gold mining businesses with a combined total enterprise value of $1 billion to $2 billion.



African Gold Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AGAC.U. B. Riley FBR acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Mining-focused SPAC African Gold Acquisition prices upsized $360 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

