Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, will begin drilling for critical minerals in Greenland, its London-listed joint venture partner Bluejay Mining JAY.L said on Thursday.

Drilling will begin this year at the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast, the company said.

"The objective is to target massive nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group metals," Bluejay Mining said.

