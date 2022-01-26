Mining equipment maker Epiroc's Q4 profit rises in line with expectations

Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc reported fourth-quarter operating earnings roughly in line with market expectations on Wednesday and forecast continued strong demand in the near term.

Operating profit increased 17% from a year earlier to 2.59 billion crowns ($280.0 million) against an average analyst forecast of 2.62 billion according to a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 9.2493 Swedish crowns)

