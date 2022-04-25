Mining equipment maker Epiroc's profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST reported first-quarter operating earnings above market expectations on Monday and forecast demand in the near term to remain at a high level.

Operating profit rose 41% from a year earlier to 2.63 billion crowns ($272.9 million) against an average analyst forecast of 2.47 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 9.6376 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

