Mining, energy stocks lift Australian shares

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded on Tuesday, with mining and energy stocks leading the advance, after Wall Street closed slightly higher overnight as investors found respite in positive U.S. economic data amid rate-hike worries.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced 0.5% to 7,263.7 by 0024 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Monday.

Data released on Monday showed U.S. core capital goods orders accelerated in January, beating estimates, while contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose the most in more than 2-1/2 years.

At the same time, comments from Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson indicated that inflation in the United States remained "stubbornly high", adding fuel to concerns of further monitory policy tightening.

Fed funds futures show traders are pricing in a third 25-basis-point rate hike for this year and see rates peaking at 5.4% by September. FEDWATCH

Miners .AXMM rose 2%, leading gains on the benchmark Australian stock index. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ climbed 0.4%, with two of the so called "big four" banks posting gains. Australia's biggest business lender, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, climbed up to 0.6%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 1.4%, with industry giants Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy jumping 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD advanced 2.2%, with sub-index majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northernstar Resources rising 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ dropped 0.1%, with Block Inc's ASX-listed shares SQ2.AX down 2.5%. Xero XRO.AX gained 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 advanced 0.32% to 11,823.64.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

