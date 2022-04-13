Mining, energy stocks lift Australia shares on firm commodity prices

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained on Thursday, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally, as firm commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced 0.5% to 7518 by 0125 GMT. The benchmark has gained 0.5% so far this week. Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Friday for 'Good Friday'.

Firmer crude prices aided domestic energy stocks .AXEJ, pushing them up as much as 1.5% to mark their second week of gains.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX advanced 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM jumped 1.1% to hit a more than one-week high. The sub-index has gained 1.5% this week. IRONORE/

Mining trio Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX advanced between 0.6% and 1.2%.

Leading gains on ASX 200, shares of lithium miner Allkem AKE.AX jumped as much as 7.6% to hit a record high on plans to increase lithium production three-fold by 2026.

Bullion prices hit one-month peak as high inflation boosted appeal for safe-haven assets, lifting local gold miners as much as 2.2% — their highest since June 2021. GOL/

Resolute Mining RSG.AX gained 1.3%, followed by Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, up as much as 1.4%.

Uniti UWL.AX hit a record peak after the telecoms firm agreed to a A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion) takeover offer from a consortium comprising Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMaTO> and fund manager Morrison & Co.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.1%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australian Bank NAB.AX adding 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

Shares of Bank of Queensland BOQ.AX dropped 4.3% after it reported a drop in its half-yearly margins.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11897.18.

The country's central bank delivered a fourth consecutive rate hike on Wednesday by declaring a 50 basis point hike in the Official Cash Rate to 1.50%.

($1 = 1.3405 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.