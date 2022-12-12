Mining, construction boosts Mexico's October industrial production by 0.4%

US Markets

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose 0.4% in October from September and was 3.1% higher year-on-year, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

The rise in production was mainly driven by solid mining and construction activity, while a modest gain was seen in manufacturing, following a poor late third-quarter performance.

Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said it is a good start to the quarter but that it may be short lived.

"Survey data are downbeat, indicating that industry will struggle in the near term, due to high inflation, tighter financial conditions, and supply problems in key sectors, particularly in the auto industry," Abadia said.

"Moreover, we expect U.S. growth to soften in the next three-to-six months," he said, noting leading indicators, such as the new orders index, suggest difficult times ahead.

