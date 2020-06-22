Companies

Mining company Eramet reviewing future of its Aubert & Duval unit

French mining and metals company Eramet said it was undertaking a review of its Aubert & Duval (A&D) unit which had been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus crisis, and which French paper La Tribune earlier reported could be up for sale.

"Based on the latest forecast, A&D turnover should decrease by approximately 20% in 2020 compared to 2019, which will weigh on its financial performance and situation. In this context, the group has initiated a detailed strategic review regarding its subsidiary, A&D, all options being considered," said Eramet.

