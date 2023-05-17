Mining, banking stocks push Australian shares higher

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, lifted by mining and financial stocks, while optimism over ongoing U.S. debt ceiling negotiations aided sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced 0.6% to 7,242.1 by 0054 GMT.

The U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, which have become a growing preoccupation of market participants, appeared to be moving in the right direction, with vows from U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy that the U.S. will avoid a catastrophic default.

In Sydney, investors are awaiting unemployment rate data for April, due later in the day, to gauge the direction of the central bank's rate hike path.

Almost all sectors on the benchmark index posted gains.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM rose 1.3% on firmer iron ore prices. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX jumped 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ jumped 0.8%, with all "big four" banks trading in the green.

Energy stocks .AXEJ moved up 0.5% as oil prices rose overnight. Woodside Energy and Santos Ltd gained 0.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ added 2.6%, tracking their Wall Street peers higher. Xero Ltd XRO.AX gained 6.5%.

Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX fell 6.9% and was the biggest laggard on the benchmark after the oil and gas explorer warned of delays in constructing the Waitsia Gas plant.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% to 12,022.67 points.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com))

