Mining, banking stocks dent Australia shares in all-sector retreat

Yamini C S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares dropped on Tuesday, pulled down by mining and banking sectors, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. retail sales data that is expected to reveal signs of any impact inflation has had on consumer spending.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.4% at 7440.00 points, as of 1143 GMT, with every sector trading in the red.

Investors were on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. retail sales data due later in the day, after a report last week showed consumer sentiment in the world's largest economy hitting its lowest point in a decade, due in part to inflation. .N

Among individual sectors back home, weak iron ore futures caused the heavyweight constituent miners .AXMM to drop as much as 1.4%, with BHP Group BHP.AX among the top 10 biggest losers, declining 2.2%. IRONORE/

Australian banking stocks .AXFJ took a 0.6% fall, with the "Big Four" lenders shedding between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ followed course by slipping 0.6%, with software firm Altium Ltd ALU.AX falling 2.8% to be the worst performer.

Gold stocks .AXGD also dropped 0.6% to their biggest one-day percentage fall in a week despite strong bullion prices as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on inflation worries. GOL/

Following the trend, the energy sub-index .AXEJ posted losses of about 0.4%, with oil prices slightly weaker on demand-and-supply concerns. O/R

Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX lost up to 1.6% amid a global fall in coal stocks after an international agreement to reduce coal use at the Glasgow climate meet.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.3% at 12,920.460 points.

Village operator Summerset Group Holdings Ltd SUM.NZ, down 1.8%, hit its lowest level in more than two months and led losses in the NZX 50 index.

In other markets, the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.02%.

(Reporting by Yamini C S; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

