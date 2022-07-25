BHP

Mining and energy stocks push Australian shares higher

Navya Mittal Reuters
Australian shares edged higher on Tuesday, as strong commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks, while investors braced for a likely 75-basis-point rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had risen 0.14% by 0021 GMT after closing little changed in the previous session.

Iron ore prices rose on Monday as hopes grew of a third-quarter economic rebound in top steel producer China, while oil prices jumped on supply fears and a dip in the U.S. dollar. IRONORE/O/R

Miners .AXMM jumped 1.4% to lead gains on the benchmark, with iron ore behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rising more than 1% each.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 1.4%, with oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX adding 1.1% and 2%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.31%, with three of the "big four" banks trading in positive territory.

Technology stocks .AXIJ dropped 0.92%, tracking losses in their Wall Streets peers as investors fretted that aggressive rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into recession..N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX slipped 3.1%, while software company Iress IRE.AX skidded 6.4% and was the top loser on the sub-index.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.4% on weak bullion prices, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest miner, declining 2.9%.

Among individual stocks, Woolworths Group WOW.AX dropped 1.5% as the country's largest supermarket chain operator said its chairman would retire in October after seven years in the role.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.04% to 11,203.59.

