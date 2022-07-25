Mining and energy stocks push Australian shares higher

July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Tuesday, as strong commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks, while investors braced for a likely 75-basis-point rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had risen 0.14% by 0021 GMT after closing little changed in the previous session.

Iron ore prices rose on Monday as hopes grew of a third-quarter economic rebound in top steel producer China, while oil prices jumped on supply fears and a dip in the U.S. dollar. IRONORE/O/R

Miners .AXMM jumped 1.4% to lead gains on the benchmark, with iron ore behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rising more than 1% each.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 1.4%, with oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX adding 1.1% and 2%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.31%, with three of the "big four" banks trading in positive territory.

Technology stocks .AXIJ dropped 0.92%, tracking losses in their Wall Streets peers as investors fretted that aggressive rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into recession..N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX slipped 3.1%, while software company Iress IRE.AX skidded 6.4% and was the top loser on the sub-index.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.4% on weak bullion prices, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest miner, declining 2.9%.

Among individual stocks, Woolworths Group WOW.AX dropped 1.5% as the country's largest supermarket chain operator said its chairman would retire in October after seven years in the role.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.04% to 11,203.59.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.