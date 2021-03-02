Minimum Wage Hike Unlikely to Stay in Coronavirus Relief Bill

Image source: Getty Images

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that's set to provide a host of aid has made it through a House vote. A Senate vote is now needed to pass that bill into law. Once that happens, Americans will receive benefits that range from boosted and extended unemployment to a round of $1,400 stimulus checks. But one benefit they are most unlikely to get is an increased minimum wage.

Why a minimum wage hike is no longer on the table

President Biden's original sweeping aid proposal included a gradual minimum wage hike that would boost the current $7.25-an-hour rate to $15 by 2025. Raising the minimum wage would help lower earners shore up their finances and lift many households out of poverty.

But last week, a Senate parliamentarian ruled the minimum wage hike could not be included in the large relief bill. The reason? The bill is being moved forward via a process called budget reconciliation. While other provisions of the bill fall under that category, a minimum wage increase does not.

Reconciliation will allow lawmakers to pass the bill quickly, without the back-and-forth debate that delayed the last stimulus bill. It will allow the new proposal to pass with a simple majority vote. The Senate is split 50-50 right now, and Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaker.

Democratic lawmakers had proposed a backup plan for the minimum wage hike. Rather than force corporations to pay a higher base wage, they'd instead impose a tax penalty on companies that don't raise workers' pay to a certain level. But at this point, it looks like that provision won't be happening either.

The $7.25 hourly minimum wage has not budged since 2009 -- but living costs have. Proponents of a higher minimum wage argue the only way for lower earners to retain their buying power is to increase their wages over time.

Democrats won't give up on increased minimum wage

At this point, Democratic lawmakers aren't ready to give up on a minimum wage hike, but they'll likely need to find a new way to get one signed into law. The last thing they can afford to do right now is delay the upcoming relief bill.

The enhanced unemployment benefits keeping many Americans afloat are set to expire on March 14. Lawmakers will need to move their relief bill through the Senate quickly if they want to avoid a gap in payments. As such, a minimum wage hike may need to take a back seat.

The good news is that if the sweeping relief bill does get signed into law before March 14, Americans could see stimulus payments hit their bank accounts very soon. Not only are millions of people still out of work, but many are still in the process of trying to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic. A $1,400 check could really work wonders -- and the sooner it comes, the better.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That’s one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It’ll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases until 2022, and you’ll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. The Motley Fool has a Disclosure Policy. The Author and/or The Motley Fool may have an interest in companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.