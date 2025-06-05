Personal Finance

The Minimum Salary You Need To Rent in These 50 Major Cities

June 05, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

One unavoidable reality about modern living in America: City-living is increasingly expensive, perhaps no more so than in terms of rent levels. While by no means the national average, the rent levels in big cities like New York, San Francisco, Boston, San Jose, San Diego and Miami are all above $3,000 per month (the Big Apple tops them all with rent levels around $3,600 per month for a one-bedroom unit). Even with cost of living levels trending towards the stratosphere in general, that’s an awful lot of money to pay for rent in a big city.

As such, GOBankingRates has analyzed the largest 50 cities in America (by population). Against that list of cities, GOBankingRates calculated the various costs of living of each urban center, as well as the average cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments in each of the 50 cities. From that matrix, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the minimum salary needed to cover the cost of living of each of America’s 50 largest cities (both for rent and all other costs of living).

Curious how your big city stacks up against the rest of the country? Thinking about how much it would cost to rent in your dream city? Check out the list below to find out the minimum salary you need to rent in America’s 50 biggest cities by population.

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

San Francisco

  • Salary needed: $64,258
  • Median income: $141,446
  • Average monthly rent: $3,419

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose, California

  • Salary needed: $56,346
  • Median income: $141,565
  • Average monthly rent: $3,200

san diego

San Diego, California

  • Salary needed: $53,638
  • Median income: $104,321
  • Average monthly rent: $3,065
Explora Journeys - EXPLORA I

New York

  • Salary needed: $64,542
  • Median income: $79,713
  • Average monthly rent: $3,602
Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

Boston, Massachusetts

  • Salary needed: $56,994
  • Median income: $94,755
  • Average monthly rent: $3,368
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Seattle, Washington

  • Salary needed: $54,793
  • Median income: $121,984
  • Average monthly rent: $2,245

Morning commute into Los Angeles at sunrise stock photo

Los Angeles, California

  • Salary needed: $52,137
  • Median income: $80,366
  • Average monthly rent: $2,886
The White House in Washington DC at summer day.

Washington, D.C.

  • Salary needed: $55,309
  • Median income: $106,287
  • Average monthly rent: $2,533
A long-range shot of the Oakland skyline from the banks of Lake Merritt.

Oakland, California

  • Salary needed: $48,804
  • Median income: $97,369
  • Average monthly rent: $2,495
Miami Florida iStock

Miami, Florida

  • Salary needed: $53,704
  • Median income: $59,390
  • Average monthly rent: $3,054

Long Beach Harbor with skyline with waterfront and clear skies, CA.

Long Beach, California

  • Salary needed: $46,365
  • Median income: $83,969
  • Average monthly rent: $2,333
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Denver, Colorado

  • Salary needed: $47,330
  • Median income: $91,681
  • Average monthly rent: $1,896
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago, Illinois

  • Salary needed: $47,655
  • Median income: $75,134
  • Average monthly rent: $2,237
Lane

Sacramento, California

  • Salary needed: $43,134
  • Median income: $83,753
  • Average monthly rent: $2,142

Aerial View looking south of the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach at Sunset stock photo

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Salary needed: $45,133
  • Median income: $90,685
  • Average monthly rent: $1,895
Drone shot of houses at a neighborhood with palm trees near Tampa, Florida, USA stock photo

Tampa, Florida

  • Salary needed: $45,555
  • Median income: $71,302
  • Average monthly rent: $2,187
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

Portland, Oregon

  • Salary needed: $45,661
  • Median income: $88,792
  • Average monthly rent: $1,741
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

Aurora, Colorado

  • Salary needed: $45,373
  • Median income: $84,320
  • Average monthly rent: $1,799

Aerial View of Minneapolis and the Mississippi river in summer.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Salary needed: $43,796
  • Median income: $80,269
  • Average monthly rent: $1,603
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Baltimore, Maryland

  • Salary needed: $44,127
  • Median income: $59,623
  • Average monthly rent: $1,704
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

Atlanta, Georgia

  • Salary needed: $44,249
  • Median income: $81,938
  • Average monthly rent: $1,883
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

Austin, Texas

  • Salary needed: $42,255
  • Median income: $91,461
  • Average monthly rent: $1,656

Mid-air aerial view of sunset over Philadelphia's skyline and Race Street pier at the bottom.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Salary needed: $45,845
  • Median income: $60,698
  • Average monthly rent: $1,780
Aerial shot of Dallas, Texas, looking along the Margaret Hunt Hill and Roland Kirk bridges crossing the Trinity River into downtown Dallas on a sunny day in summer.

Dallas, Texas

  • Salary needed: $42,278
  • Median income: $67,760
  • Average monthly rent: $1,730
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Salary needed: $40,897
  • Median income: $78,438
  • Average monthly rent: $1,782
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Salary needed: $40,332
  • Median income: $82,424
  • Average monthly rent: $1,663

Kansas City skyline.

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Salary needed: $40,025
  • Median income: $67,449
  • Average monthly rent: $1,444
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

Houston, Texas

  • Salary needed: $39,554
  • Median income: $62,894
  • Average monthly rent: $1,592
Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

Phoenix, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $40,871
  • Median income: $77,041
  • Average monthly rent: $1,675
High Angle View of Downtown Columbus Skyline featuring buildings and trees on Clear Day

Columbus, Ohio

  • Salary needed: $39,507
  • Median income: $65,327
  • Average monthly rent: $1,456

Fresno, California, USA - November 14, 2015: Fresno downtown in Central California.

Fresno, California

  • Salary needed: $37,663
  • Median income: $66,804
  • Average monthly rent: $1,886
Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Salary needed: $39,138
  • Median income: $83,198
  • Average monthly rent: $1,784
Arlington, Texas AT&T football Stadium, November 23, 2018 is home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas USA,.

Arlington, Texas

  • Salary needed: $43,467
  • Median income: $73,519
  • Average monthly rent: $1,767
The photo captures a bustling cityscape of Las Vegas, showcasing a mix of modern high-rise buildings and vibrant street life. The architecture features sleek lines and bold colors, reflecting the city's lively atmosphere. The shot is taken with a wide-angle lens, capturing the expansive skyline and busy streets below. The scene conveys a sense of urban energy and sophistication.

Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Salary needed: $42,339
  • Median income: $70,723
  • Average monthly rent: $1,758

Stockyards Historic District in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Salary needed: $38,049
  • Median income: $76,602
  • Average monthly rent: $1,715
Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

Mesa, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $38,620
  • Median income: $78,779
  • Average monthly rent: $1,635
Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Salary needed: $40,021
  • Median income: $72,708
  • Average monthly rent: $1,385
Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Salary needed: $40,400
  • Median income: $66,981
  • Average monthly rent: $1,621

City of New Orleans at sunset.

New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Salary needed: $41,571
  • Median income: $55,339
  • Average monthly rent: $1,692
This is a collection of photos that i took of a colorful sunset that i got down in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Salary needed: $37,621
  • Median income: $65,604
  • Average monthly rent: $1,609
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Salary needed: $38,281
  • Median income: $62,995
  • Average monthly rent: $1,437
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

San Antonio, Texas

  • Salary needed: $36,562
  • Median income: $62,917
  • Average monthly rent: $1,421

Tucson Arizona at night framed by saguaro cactus and Santa Catalina Mountains.

Tuscon, Arizona

  • Salary needed: $35,639
  • Median income: $54,546
  • Average monthly rent: $1,522
Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Salary needed: $37,664
  • Median income: $51,888
  • Average monthly rent: $1,390
Downtown Oklahoma City skyline aerial view at dusk with a reflection of the sunset on the Devon Energy Center in the middle, and Myriad Botanical Gardens in the foreground.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Salary needed: $37,530
  • Median income: $66,702
  • Average monthly rent: $1,297
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

El Paso, Texas

  • Salary needed: $39,308
  • Median income: $58,734
  • Average monthly rent: $1,543

Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Salary needed: $36,676
  • Median income: $58,407
  • Average monthly rent: $1,303
Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tennessee stock photo

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Salary needed: $35,909
  • Median income: $51,211
  • Average monthly rent: $1,290
Keeper of the Plains Indian in Wichita, Kansas.

Witchita, Kansas

  • Salary needed: $35,968
  • Median income: $63,072
  • Average monthly rent: $1,028
Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

Detroit, Michigan

  • Salary needed: $39,919
  • Median income: $39,575
  • Average monthly rent: $1,348

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities by total population according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. To qualify for this study, each city had to have data from all sourced available. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and is included as supplemental information. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and also included as supplemental information. The average rental cost for a one bedroom, two bedroom, and overall average rental cost was sourced from ApartmentList and by using the average expenditure cost, the total cost of living for each city can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of total income, the total cost of living for a renter was doubled to find the income needed to live comfortably. The income needed to rent comfortably and the income needed to get by in the largest cities was calculated and sorted to show the largest income needed first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 13, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Rent in These 50 Major Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

