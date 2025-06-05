The Minimum Salary You Need To Rent in These 50 Major Cities

One unavoidable reality about modern living in America: City-living is increasingly expensive, perhaps no more so than in terms of rent levels. While by no means the national average, the rent levels in big cities like New York, San Francisco, Boston, San Jose, San Diego and Miami are all above $3,000 per month (the Big Apple tops them all with rent levels around $3,600 per month for a one-bedroom unit). Even with cost of living levels trending towards the stratosphere in general, that’s an awful lot of money to pay for rent in a big city.

As such, GOBankingRates has analyzed the largest 50 cities in America (by population). Against that list of cities, GOBankingRates calculated the various costs of living of each urban center, as well as the average cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments in each of the 50 cities. From that matrix, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the minimum salary needed to cover the cost of living of each of America’s 50 largest cities (both for rent and all other costs of living).

Curious how your big city stacks up against the rest of the country? Thinking about how much it would cost to rent in your dream city? Check out the list below to find out the minimum salary you need to rent in America’s 50 biggest cities by population.

San Francisco

Salary needed: $64,258

Median income: $141,446

Average monthly rent: $3,419

San Jose, California

Salary needed: $56,346

Median income: $141,565

Average monthly rent: $3,200

San Diego, California

Salary needed: $53,638

Median income: $104,321

Average monthly rent: $3,065

New York

Salary needed: $64,542

Median income: $79,713

Average monthly rent: $3,602

Boston, Massachusetts

Salary needed: $56,994

Median income: $94,755

Average monthly rent: $3,368

Seattle, Washington

Salary needed: $54,793

Median income: $121,984

Average monthly rent: $2,245

Los Angeles, California

Salary needed: $52,137

Median income: $80,366

Average monthly rent: $2,886

Washington, D.C.

Salary needed: $55,309

Median income: $106,287

Average monthly rent: $2,533

Oakland, California

Salary needed: $48,804

Median income: $97,369

Average monthly rent: $2,495

Miami, Florida

Salary needed: $53,704

Median income: $59,390

Average monthly rent: $3,054

Long Beach, California

Salary needed: $46,365

Median income: $83,969

Average monthly rent: $2,333

Denver, Colorado

Salary needed: $47,330

Median income: $91,681

Average monthly rent: $1,896

Chicago, Illinois

Salary needed: $47,655

Median income: $75,134

Average monthly rent: $2,237

Sacramento, California

Salary needed: $43,134

Median income: $83,753

Average monthly rent: $2,142

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Salary needed: $45,133

Median income: $90,685

Average monthly rent: $1,895

Tampa, Florida

Salary needed: $45,555

Median income: $71,302

Average monthly rent: $2,187

Portland, Oregon

Salary needed: $45,661

Median income: $88,792

Average monthly rent: $1,741

Aurora, Colorado

Salary needed: $45,373

Median income: $84,320

Average monthly rent: $1,799

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Salary needed: $43,796

Median income: $80,269

Average monthly rent: $1,603

Baltimore, Maryland

Salary needed: $44,127

Median income: $59,623

59,623 Average monthly rent: $1,704

Atlanta, Georgia

Salary needed: $44,249

Median income: $81,938

Average monthly rent: $1,883

Austin, Texas

Salary needed: $42,255

Median income: $91,461

Average monthly rent: $1,656

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Salary needed: $45,845

Median income: $60,698

Average monthly rent: $1,780

Dallas, Texas

Salary needed: $42,278

Median income: $67,760

Average monthly rent: $1,730

Charlotte, North Carolina

Salary needed: $40,897

Median income: $78,438

Average monthly rent: $1,782

Raleigh, North Carolina

Salary needed: $40,332

Median income: $82,424

Average monthly rent: $1,663

Kansas City, Missouri

Salary needed: $40,025

Median income: $67,449

Average monthly rent: $1,444

Houston, Texas

Salary needed: $39,554

Median income: $62,894

Average monthly rent: $1,592

Phoenix, Arizona

Salary needed: $40,871

Median income: $77,041

Average monthly rent: $1,675

Columbus, Ohio

Salary needed: $39,507

Median income: $65,327

Average monthly rent: $1,456

Fresno, California

Salary needed: $37,663

Median income: $66,804

Average monthly rent: $1,886

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Salary needed: $39,138

Median income: $83,198

Average monthly rent: $1,784

Arlington, Texas

Salary needed: $43,467

Median income: $73,519

Average monthly rent: $1,767

Las Vegas, Nevada

Salary needed: $42,339

Median income: $70,723

Average monthly rent: $1,758

Fort Worth, Texas

Salary needed: $38,049

Median income: $76,602

Average monthly rent: $1,715

Mesa, Arizona

Salary needed: $38,620

Median income: $78,779

Average monthly rent: $1,635

Omaha, Nebraska

Salary needed: $40,021

Median income: $72,708

Average monthly rent: $1,385

Jacksonville, Florida

Salary needed: $40,400

Median income: $66,981

Average monthly rent: $1,621

New Orleans, Louisiana

Salary needed: $41,571

Median income: $55,339

Average monthly rent: $1,692

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Salary needed: $37,621

Median income: $65,604

Average monthly rent: $1,609

Indianapolis, Indiana

Salary needed: $38,281

Median income: $62,995

Average monthly rent: $1,437

San Antonio, Texas

Salary needed: $36,562

Median income: $62,917

Average monthly rent: $1,421

Tuscon, Arizona

Salary needed: $35,639

Median income: $54,546

Average monthly rent: $1,522

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Salary needed: $37,664

Median income: $51,888

Average monthly rent: $1,390

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Salary needed: $37,530

Median income: $66,702

Average monthly rent: $1,297

El Paso, Texas

Salary needed: $39,308

Median income: $58,734

Average monthly rent: $1,543

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Salary needed: $36,676

Median income: $58,407

Average monthly rent: $1,303

Memphis, Tennessee

Salary needed: $35,909

Median income: $51,211

Average monthly rent: $1,290

Witchita, Kansas

Salary needed: $35,968

Median income: $63,072

Average monthly rent: $1,028

Detroit, Michigan

Salary needed: $39,919

Median income: $39,575

Average monthly rent: $1,348

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities by total population according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. To qualify for this study, each city had to have data from all sourced available. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and is included as supplemental information. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and also included as supplemental information. The average rental cost for a one bedroom, two bedroom, and overall average rental cost was sourced from ApartmentList and by using the average expenditure cost, the total cost of living for each city can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of total income, the total cost of living for a renter was doubled to find the income needed to live comfortably. The income needed to rent comfortably and the income needed to get by in the largest cities was calculated and sorted to show the largest income needed first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 13, 2025.

