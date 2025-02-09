News & Insights

The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in All 50 States

February 09, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

As the overall cost of living becomes more pricey and wages don’t keep up with skyrocketing home prices, many would-be buyers may feel frustrated at having their homeownership dreams sidelined.

However, there is some good news — even if your income is under $100,000 annually, there are 42 states where you can buy a home.

How did we find that out? GOBankingRates found each state’s average 2024 home value and average monthly mortgage assuming buyers would choose a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and make a 20% down payment with a 6.82% interest rate. From there, assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income, GOBankingRates found the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home in each state.

Ranked in order of states where you’d need the highest to lowest salaries to afford a home, here’s the minimum salary you need to earn to buy a home in 2024.

The dormant volcano known as Diamond Head located adjacent to downtown Honlulu, Hawaii, as shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

50. Hawaii

  • 2024 average home value: $967,270
  • 20% down payment: $193,454
  • Loan amount: $773,816.01
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,055.01
  • Annual mortgage: $60,660.18
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $202,200.59

A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

49. California

  • 2024 average home value: $785,333
  • 20% down payment: $157,066.65
  • Loan amount: $628,266.60
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,104.20
  • Annual mortgage: $49,250.42
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $164,168.07

Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

48. Massachusetts

  • 2024 average home value: $615,963
  • 20% down payment: $123,192.52
  • Loan amount: $492,770.08
  • Monthly mortgage: $3,219.06
  • Annual mortgage: $38,628.72
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $128,762.39
Beautiful light illuminated the downtown urban core city center of Yakima, WA.

47. Washington

  • 2024 average home value: $589,240
  • 20% down payment: $117,847.99
  • Loan amount: $471,391.97
  • Monthly mortgage: $3,079.41
  • Annual mortgage: $36,952.87
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $123,176.22
Victor, Colorado, USA - July 18, 2015: People celebrating Gold Rush Days in downtown Victor Colorado near Main Street and Colorado Highway 67.

46. Colorado

  • 2024 average home value: $550,945
  • 20% down payment: $110,188.90
  • Loan amount: $440,755.61
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,879.27
  • Annual mortgage: $34,551.25
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $115,170.84

Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

45. Utah

  • 2024 average home value: $519,376
  • 20% down payment: $103,875.13
  • Loan amount: $415,500.51
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,714.29
  • Annual mortgage: $32,571.48
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $108,571.61
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

44. New Jersey

  • 2024 average home value: $518,053
  • 20% down payment: $103,610.60
  • Loan amount: $414,442.38
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,707.38
  • Annual mortgage: $32,488.53
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $108,295.12
Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

43. Oregon

  • 2024 average home value: $494,672
  • 20% down payment: $98,934.35
  • Loan amount: $395,737.41
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,585.19
  • Annual mortgage: $31,022.23
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $103,407.45
Vue sur le Capitol du New Hampshire et sa place public décorée pour le temps des fêtes.

42. New Hampshire

  • 2024 average home value: $474,549
  • 20% down payment: $94,909.87
  • Loan amount: $379,639.47
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,480.03
  • Annual mortgage: $29,760.30
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $99,201

Billings Montana downtown

41. Montana

  • 2024 average home value: $449,576
  • 20% down payment: $89,915.15
  • Loan amount: $359,660.62
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,349.51
  • Annual mortgage: $28,194.14
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $93,980.47
Newport, Rhode Island.

40. Rhode Island

  • 2024 average home value: $448,030
  • 20% down payment: $89,605.95
  • Loan amount: $358,423.82
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,341.43
  • Annual mortgage: $28,097.19
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $93,657.29
Lewistone Idaho USA Cityscape and the Snake River in Summer.

39. Idaho

Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

38. Nevada

  • 2024 average home value: $441,049
  • 20% down payment: $88,209.81
  • Loan amount: $352,839.23
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,304.95
  • Annual mortgage: $27,659.40
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $92,198.02

Downtown Tempe, Arizona at dawn with bridges and Tempe Town Lake in the foreground.

37. Arizona

  • 2024 average home value: $436,020
  • 20% down payment: $87,204.04
  • Loan amount: $348,816.14
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,278.67
  • Annual mortgage: $27,344.03
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $91,146.77
Lower Manhattan from New Jersey.

36. New York

  • 2024 average home value: $427,542
  • 20% down payment: $85,508.46
  • Loan amount: $342,033.83
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,234.36
  • Annual mortgage: $26,812.36
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $89,374.53
View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

35. Maryland

  • 2024 average home value: $417,676
  • 20% down payment: $83,535.27
  • Loan amount: $334,141.09
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,182.80
  • Annual mortgage: $26,193.64
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $87,312.13
Pensacola, Florida

34. Florida

  • 2024 average home value: $409,179
  • 20% down payment: $81,835.74
  • Loan amount: $327,342.96
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,138.39
  • Annual mortgage: $25,660.73
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $85,535.76

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

33. Connecticut

  • 2024 average home value: $408,726
  • 20% down payment: $81,745.12
  • Loan amount: $326,980.48
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,136.03
  • Annual mortgage: $25,632.31
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $85,441.04
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

32. Virginia

  • 2024 average home value: $382,770
  • 20% down payment: $76,553.94
  • Loan amount: $306,215.77
  • Monthly mortgage: $2,000.38
  • Annual mortgage: $24,004.55
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $80,015.16
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

31. Maine

  • 2024 average home value: $378,605
  • 20% down payment: $75,721.10
  • Loan amount: $302,884.39
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,978.62
  • Annual mortgage: $23,743.40
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $79,144.66
Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

30. Vermont

  • 2024 average home value: $376,350
  • 20% down payment: $75,269.90
  • Loan amount: $301,079.61
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,966.83
  • Annual mortgage: $23,601.92
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $78,673.06

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

29. Delaware

  • 2024 average home value: $371,809
  • 20% down payment: $74,361.77
  • Loan amount: $297,447.07
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,943.10
  • Annual mortgage: $23,317.16
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $77,723.87
Town of Petersburg, on Mitkof Island, Southeast Alaska.

28. Alaska

  • 2024 average home value: $362,178
  • 20% down payment: $72,435.50
  • Loan amount: $289,742.01
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,892.76
  • Annual mortgage: $22,713.15
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $75,710.51
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

27. Wyoming

  • 2024 average home value: $333,617
  • 20% down payment: $66,723.43
  • Loan amount: $266,893.71
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,743.50
  • Annual mortgage: $20,922.05
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $69,740.18
Stillwater, MInnesota on a fall day.

26. Minnesota

  • 2024 average home value: $328,582
  • 20% down payment: $65,716.41
  • Loan amount: $262,865.66
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,717.19
  • Annual mortgage: $20,606.29
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $68,687.63

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

25. North Carolina

  • 2024 average home value: $323,913
  • 20% down payment: $64,782.67
  • Loan amount: $259,130.69
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,692.79
  • Annual mortgage: $20,313.50
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $67,711.68
Panoramic view of town square in Dallas, Georgia, after sunset.

24. Georgia

  • 2024 average home value: $323,033
  • 20% down payment: $64,606.64
  • Loan amount: $258,426.54
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,688.19
  • Annual mortgage: $20,258.30
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $67,527.68
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

23. Tennessee

  • 2024 average home value: $310,011
  • 20% down payment: $62,002.24
  • Loan amount: $248,008.95
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,620.14
  • Annual mortgage: $19,441.66
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $64,805.53
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

22. Texas

  • 2024 average home value: $299,337
  • 20% down payment: $59,867.32
  • Loan amount: $239,469.29
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,564.35
  • Annual mortgage: $18,772.23
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $62,574.09

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

21. New Mexico

  • 2024 average home value: $293,497
  • 20% down payment: $58,699.33
  • Loan amount: $234,797.31
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,533.83
  • Annual mortgage: $18,405.99
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $61,353.28
PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

Spartanburg is the most populous city in and the seat of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, United States.

19. South Carolina

  • 2024 average home value: $288,972
  • 20% down payment: $57,794.31
  • Loan amount: $231,177.22
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,510.18
  • Annual mortgage: $18,122.20
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $60,407.34
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

18. Wisconsin

  • 2024 average home value: $288,799
  • 20% down payment: $57,759.78
  • Loan amount: $231,039.10
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,509.28
  • Annual mortgage: $18,111.38
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $60,371.25

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

17. Pennsylvania

  • 2024 average home value: $256,401
  • 20% down payment: $51,280.28
  • Loan amount: $205,121.11
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,339.97
  • Annual mortgage: $16,079.64
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $53,598.80
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

16. Illinois

  • 2024 average home value: $254,709
  • 20% down payment: $50,941.71
  • Loan amount: $203,766.85
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,331.12
  • Annual mortgage: $15,973.48
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $53,244.93
Fargo, ND, USA - July 24, 2015: The old railway water tower advertising the Great Northern Bicycle Co in front the Fargo-Moorhead complex in downtown Fargo N.

15. North Dakota

  • 2024 average home value: $252,382
  • 20% down payment: $50,476.30
  • Loan amount: $201,905.21
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,318.96
  • Annual mortgage: $15,827.54
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $52,758.47
Omaha is the largest city in the state of Nebraska.

14. Nebraska

  • 2024 average home value: $251,535
  • 20% down payment: $50,306.90
  • Loan amount: $201,227.60
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,314.54
  • Annual mortgage: $15,774.42
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $52,581.41

The St. Louis city skyline with Gateway Arch at dusk

13. Missouri

  • 2024 average home value: $238,808
  • 20% down payment: $47,761.55
  • Loan amount: $191,046.19
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,248.02
  • Annual mortgage: $14,976.29
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $49,920.98
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

12. Indiana

  • 2024 average home value: $231,278
  • 20% down payment: $46,255.59
  • Loan amount: $185,022.36
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,208.67
  • Annual mortgage: $14,504.08
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $48,346.93
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

11. Michigan

  • 2024 average home value: $230,125
  • 20% down payment: $46,025.03
  • Loan amount: $184,100.13
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,202.65
  • Annual mortgage: $14,431.79
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $48,105.95
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

10. Ohio

  • 2024 average home value: $218,535
  • 20% down payment: $43,707.07
  • Loan amount: $174,828.27
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,142.08
  • Annual mortgage: $13,704.95
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,683.18

Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.

9. Alabama

  • 2024 average home value: $218,004
  • 20% down payment: $43,600.75
  • Loan amount: $174,402.99
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,139.30
  • Annual mortgage: $13,671.62
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,572.06
The Arkansas River and downtown Wichita from Veterans Memorial Park at 339 Veterans Parkway in Wichita, Kansas on August 13, 2017.

8. Kansas

  • 2024 average home value: $217,817
  • 20% down payment: $43,563.35
  • Loan amount: $174,253.38
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,138.32
  • Annual mortgage: $13,659.89
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,532.96
Downtown Cedar Rapids skyline with First Avenue Bridge and Cedar River in the foreground.

7. Iowa

  • 2024 average home value: $212,367
  • 20% down payment: $42,473.40
  • Loan amount: $169,893.59
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,109.84
  • Annual mortgage: $13,318.12
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $44,393.74
Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

6. Oklahoma

  • 2024 average home value: $200,153
  • 20% down payment: $40,030.57
  • Loan amount: $160,122.28
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,046.01
  • Annual mortgage: $12,552.14
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,840.46

Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

5. Arkansas

  • 2024 average home value: $198,364
  • 20% down payment: $39,672.80
  • Loan amount: $158,691.21
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,036.66
  • Annual mortgage: $12,439.96
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,466.52
Lexington, KY, USA October 18, 2009 The skyline of Lexington Kentucky rises behind a residential area near the University of Kentucky.

4. Kentucky

  • 2024 average home value: $196,412
  • 20% down payment: $39,282.42
  • Loan amount: $157,129.67
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,026.46
  • Annual mortgage: $12,317.55
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,058.48
City of New Orleans at sunset.

3. Louisiana

  • 2024 average home value: $195,240
  • 20% down payment: $39,047.98
  • Loan amount: $156,191.93
  • Monthly mortgage: $1,020.34
  • Annual mortgage: $12,244.03
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $40,813.45
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

2. Mississippi

  • 2024 average home value: $170,653
  • 20% down payment: $34,130.66
  • Loan amount: $136,522.65
  • Monthly mortgage: $891.85
  • Annual mortgage: $10,702.14
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $35,673.80

Large boat going under the suspension bridge at Wheeling, West Virginia.

1. West Virginia

  • 2024 average home value: $155,080
  • 20% down payment: $31,016.07
  • Loan amount: $124,064.28
  • Monthly mortgage: $810.46
  • Annual mortgage: $9,725.52
  • Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $32,418.39

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the average 2024 home value for each state. GOBankingRates then found the average monthly mortgage by using the following assumptions: a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment with a rate of 6.82% as sourced from Freddie Mac for Apr. 4, 2024, and there was no P&I, HOA fees, or property tax included. With the monthly mortgage rate found, GOBankingRates was able to find the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford the home by assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in All 50 States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

