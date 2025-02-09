The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in All 50 States

As the overall cost of living becomes more pricey and wages don’t keep up with skyrocketing home prices, many would-be buyers may feel frustrated at having their homeownership dreams sidelined.

However, there is some good news — even if your income is under $100,000 annually, there are 42 states where you can buy a home.

How did we find that out? GOBankingRates found each state’s average 2024 home value and average monthly mortgage assuming buyers would choose a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and make a 20% down payment with a 6.82% interest rate. From there, assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income, GOBankingRates found the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home in each state.

Ranked in order of states where you’d need the highest to lowest salaries to afford a home, here’s the minimum salary you need to earn to buy a home in 2024.

50. Hawaii

2024 average home value: $967,270

$967,270 20% down payment: $193,454

$193,454 Loan amount: $773,816.01

$773,816.01 Monthly mortgage: $5,055.01

$5,055.01 Annual mortgage: $60,660.18

$60,660.18 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $202,200.59

49. California

2024 average home value: $785,333

$785,333 20% down payment: $157,066.65

$157,066.65 Loan amount: $628,266.60

$628,266.60 Monthly mortgage: $4,104.20

$4,104.20 Annual mortgage: $49,250.42

$49,250.42 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $164,168.07

48. Massachusetts

2024 average home value: $615,963

$615,963 20% down payment: $123,192.52

$123,192.52 Loan amount: $492,770.08

$492,770.08 Monthly mortgage: $3,219.06

$3,219.06 Annual mortgage: $38,628.72

$38,628.72 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $128,762.39

47. Washington

2024 average home value: $589,240

$589,240 20% down payment: $117,847.99

$117,847.99 Loan amount: $471,391.97

$471,391.97 Monthly mortgage: $3,079.41

$3,079.41 Annual mortgage: $36,952.87

$36,952.87 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $123,176.22

46. Colorado

2024 average home value: $550,945

$550,945 20% down payment: $110,188.90

$110,188.90 Loan amount: $440,755.61

$440,755.61 Monthly mortgage: $2,879.27

$2,879.27 Annual mortgage: $34,551.25

$34,551.25 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $115,170.84

45. Utah

2024 average home value: $519,376

$519,376 20% down payment: $103,875.13

$103,875.13 Loan amount: $415,500.51

$415,500.51 Monthly mortgage: $2,714.29

$2,714.29 Annual mortgage: $32,571.48

$32,571.48 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $108,571.61

44. New Jersey

2024 average home value: $518,053

$518,053 20% down payment: $103,610.60

$103,610.60 Loan amount: $414,442.38

$414,442.38 Monthly mortgage: $2,707.38

$2,707.38 Annual mortgage: $32,488.53

$32,488.53 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $108,295.12

43. Oregon

2024 average home value: $494,672

$494,672 20% down payment: $98,934.35

$98,934.35 Loan amount: $395,737.41

$395,737.41 Monthly mortgage: $2,585.19

$2,585.19 Annual mortgage: $31,022.23

$31,022.23 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $103,407.45

42. New Hampshire

2024 average home value: $474,549

$474,549 20% down payment: $94,909.87

$94,909.87 Loan amount: $379,639.47

$379,639.47 Monthly mortgage: $2,480.03

$2,480.03 Annual mortgage: $29,760.30

$29,760.30 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $99,201

41. Montana

2024 average home value: $449,576

$449,576 20% down payment: $89,915.15

$89,915.15 Loan amount: $359,660.62

$359,660.62 Monthly mortgage: $2,349.51

$2,349.51 Annual mortgage: $28,194.14

$28,194.14 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $93,980.47

40. Rhode Island

2024 average home value: $448,030

$448,030 20% down payment: $89,605.95

$89,605.95 Loan amount: $358,423.82

$358,423.82 Monthly mortgage: $2,341.43

$2,341.43 Annual mortgage: $28,097.19

$28,097.19 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $93,657.29

39. Idaho

38. Nevada

2024 average home value: $441,049

$441,049 20% down payment: $88,209.81

$88,209.81 Loan amount: $352,839.23

$352,839.23 Monthly mortgage: $2,304.95

$2,304.95 Annual mortgage: $27,659.40

$27,659.40 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $92,198.02

37. Arizona

2024 average home value: $436,020

$436,020 20% down payment: $87,204.04

$87,204.04 Loan amount: $348,816.14

$348,816.14 Monthly mortgage: $2,278.67

$2,278.67 Annual mortgage: $27,344.03

$27,344.03 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $91,146.77

36. New York

2024 average home value: $427,542

$427,542 20% down payment: $85,508.46

$85,508.46 Loan amount: $342,033.83

$342,033.83 Monthly mortgage: $2,234.36

$2,234.36 Annual mortgage: $26,812.36

$26,812.36 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $89,374.53

35. Maryland

2024 average home value: $417,676

$417,676 20% down payment: $83,535.27

$83,535.27 Loan amount: $334,141.09

$334,141.09 Monthly mortgage: $2,182.80

$2,182.80 Annual mortgage: $26,193.64

$26,193.64 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $87,312.13

34. Florida

2024 average home value: $409,179

$409,179 20% down payment: $81,835.74

$81,835.74 Loan amount: $327,342.96

$327,342.96 Monthly mortgage: $2,138.39

$2,138.39 Annual mortgage: $25,660.73

$25,660.73 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $85,535.76

33. Connecticut

2024 average home value: $408,726

$408,726 20% down payment: $81,745.12

$81,745.12 Loan amount: $326,980.48

$326,980.48 Monthly mortgage: $2,136.03

$2,136.03 Annual mortgage: $25,632.31

$25,632.31 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $85,441.04

32. Virginia

2024 average home value: $382,770

$382,770 20% down payment: $76,553.94

$76,553.94 Loan amount: $306,215.77

$306,215.77 Monthly mortgage: $2,000.38

$2,000.38 Annual mortgage: $24,004.55

$24,004.55 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $80,015.16

31. Maine

2024 average home value: $378,605

$378,605 20% down payment: $75,721.10

$75,721.10 Loan amount: $302,884.39

$302,884.39 Monthly mortgage: $1,978.62

$1,978.62 Annual mortgage: $23,743.40

$23,743.40 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $79,144.66

30. Vermont

2024 average home value: $376,350

$376,350 20% down payment: $75,269.90

$75,269.90 Loan amount: $301,079.61

$301,079.61 Monthly mortgage: $1,966.83

$1,966.83 Annual mortgage: $23,601.92

$23,601.92 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $78,673.06

29. Delaware

2024 average home value: $371,809

$371,809 20% down payment: $74,361.77

$74,361.77 Loan amount: $297,447.07

$297,447.07 Monthly mortgage: $1,943.10

$1,943.10 Annual mortgage: $23,317.16

$23,317.16 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $77,723.87

28. Alaska

2024 average home value: $362,178

$362,178 20% down payment: $72,435.50

$72,435.50 Loan amount: $289,742.01

$289,742.01 Monthly mortgage: $1,892.76

$1,892.76 Annual mortgage: $22,713.15

$22,713.15 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $75,710.51

27. Wyoming

2024 average home value: $333,617

$333,617 20% down payment: $66,723.43

$66,723.43 Loan amount: $266,893.71

$266,893.71 Monthly mortgage: $1,743.50

$1,743.50 Annual mortgage: $20,922.05

$20,922.05 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $69,740.18

26. Minnesota

2024 average home value: $328,582

$328,582 20% down payment: $65,716.41

$65,716.41 Loan amount: $262,865.66

$262,865.66 Monthly mortgage: $1,717.19

$1,717.19 Annual mortgage: $20,606.29

$20,606.29 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $68,687.63

25. North Carolina

2024 average home value: $323,913

$323,913 20% down payment: $64,782.67

$64,782.67 Loan amount: $259,130.69

$259,130.69 Monthly mortgage: $1,692.79

$1,692.79 Annual mortgage: $20,313.50

$20,313.50 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $67,711.68

24. Georgia

2024 average home value: $323,033

$323,033 20% down payment: $64,606.64

$64,606.64 Loan amount: $258,426.54

$258,426.54 Monthly mortgage: $1,688.19

$1,688.19 Annual mortgage: $20,258.30

$20,258.30 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $67,527.68

23. Tennessee

2024 average home value: $310,011

$310,011 20% down payment: $62,002.24

$62,002.24 Loan amount: $248,008.95

$248,008.95 Monthly mortgage: $1,620.14

$1,620.14 Annual mortgage: $19,441.66

$19,441.66 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $64,805.53

22. Texas

2024 average home value: $299,337

$299,337 20% down payment: $59,867.32

$59,867.32 Loan amount: $239,469.29

$239,469.29 Monthly mortgage: $1,564.35

$1,564.35 Annual mortgage: $18,772.23

$18,772.23 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $62,574.09

21. New Mexico

2024 average home value: $293,497

$293,497 20% down payment: $58,699.33

$58,699.33 Loan amount: $234,797.31

$234,797.31 Monthly mortgage: $1,533.83

$1,533.83 Annual mortgage: $18,405.99

$18,405.99 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $61,353.28

20. South Dakota

2024 average home value: $310,011

$310,011 20% down payment: $62,002.24

$62,002.24 Loan amount: $248,008.95

$248,008.95 Monthly mortgage: $1,620.14

$1,620.14 Annual mortgage: $19,441.66

$19,441.66 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $64,805.53

19. South Carolina

2024 average home value: $288,972

$288,972 20% down payment: $57,794.31

$57,794.31 Loan amount: $231,177.22

$231,177.22 Monthly mortgage: $1,510.18

$1,510.18 Annual mortgage: $18,122.20

$18,122.20 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $60,407.34

18. Wisconsin

2024 average home value: $288,799

$288,799 20% down payment: $57,759.78

$57,759.78 Loan amount: $231,039.10

$231,039.10 Monthly mortgage: $1,509.28

$1,509.28 Annual mortgage: $18,111.38

$18,111.38 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $60,371.25

17. Pennsylvania

2024 average home value: $256,401

$256,401 20% down payment: $51,280.28

$51,280.28 Loan amount: $205,121.11

$205,121.11 Monthly mortgage: $1,339.97

$1,339.97 Annual mortgage: $16,079.64

$16,079.64 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $53,598.80

16. Illinois

2024 average home value: $254,709

$254,709 20% down payment: $50,941.71

$50,941.71 Loan amount: $203,766.85

$203,766.85 Monthly mortgage: $1,331.12

$1,331.12 Annual mortgage: $15,973.48

$15,973.48 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $53,244.93

15. North Dakota

2024 average home value: $252,382

$252,382 20% down payment: $50,476.30

$50,476.30 Loan amount: $201,905.21

$201,905.21 Monthly mortgage: $1,318.96

$1,318.96 Annual mortgage: $15,827.54

$15,827.54 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $52,758.47

14. Nebraska

2024 average home value: $251,535

$251,535 20% down payment: $50,306.90

$50,306.90 Loan amount: $201,227.60

$201,227.60 Monthly mortgage: $1,314.54

$1,314.54 Annual mortgage: $15,774.42

$15,774.42 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $52,581.41

13. Missouri

2024 average home value: $238,808

$238,808 20% down payment: $47,761.55

$47,761.55 Loan amount: $191,046.19

$191,046.19 Monthly mortgage: $1,248.02

$1,248.02 Annual mortgage: $14,976.29

$14,976.29 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $49,920.98

12. Indiana

2024 average home value: $231,278

$231,278 20% down payment: $46,255.59

$46,255.59 Loan amount: $185,022.36

$185,022.36 Monthly mortgage: $1,208.67

$1,208.67 Annual mortgage: $14,504.08

$14,504.08 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $48,346.93

11. Michigan

2024 average home value: $230,125

$230,125 20% down payment: $46,025.03

$46,025.03 Loan amount: $184,100.13

$184,100.13 Monthly mortgage: $1,202.65

$1,202.65 Annual mortgage: $14,431.79

$14,431.79 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $48,105.95

10. Ohio

2024 average home value: $218,535

$218,535 20% down payment: $43,707.07

$43,707.07 Loan amount: $174,828.27

$174,828.27 Monthly mortgage: $1,142.08

$1,142.08 Annual mortgage: $13,704.95

$13,704.95 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,683.18

9. Alabama

2024 average home value: $218,004

$218,004 20% down payment: $43,600.75

$43,600.75 Loan amount: $174,402.99

$174,402.99 Monthly mortgage: $1,139.30

$1,139.30 Annual mortgage: $13,671.62

$13,671.62 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,572.06

8. Kansas

2024 average home value: $217,817

$217,817 20% down payment: $43,563.35

$43,563.35 Loan amount: $174,253.38

$174,253.38 Monthly mortgage: $1,138.32

$1,138.32 Annual mortgage: $13,659.89

$13,659.89 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,532.96

7. Iowa

2024 average home value: $212,367

$212,367 20% down payment: $42,473.40

$42,473.40 Loan amount: $169,893.59

$169,893.59 Monthly mortgage: $1,109.84

$1,109.84 Annual mortgage: $13,318.12

$13,318.12 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $44,393.74

6. Oklahoma

2024 average home value: $200,153

$200,153 20% down payment: $40,030.57

$40,030.57 Loan amount: $160,122.28

$160,122.28 Monthly mortgage: $1,046.01

$1,046.01 Annual mortgage: $12,552.14

$12,552.14 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,840.46

5. Arkansas

2024 average home value: $198,364

$198,364 20% down payment: $39,672.80

$39,672.80 Loan amount: $158,691.21

$158,691.21 Monthly mortgage: $1,036.66

$1,036.66 Annual mortgage: $12,439.96

$12,439.96 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,466.52

4. Kentucky

2024 average home value: $196,412

$196,412 20% down payment: $39,282.42

$39,282.42 Loan amount: $157,129.67

$157,129.67 Monthly mortgage: $1,026.46

$1,026.46 Annual mortgage: $12,317.55

$12,317.55 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,058.48

3. Louisiana

2024 average home value: $195,240

$195,240 20% down payment: $39,047.98

$39,047.98 Loan amount: $156,191.93

$156,191.93 Monthly mortgage: $1,020.34

$1,020.34 Annual mortgage: $12,244.03

$12,244.03 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $40,813.45

2. Mississippi

2024 average home value: $170,653

$170,653 20% down payment: $34,130.66

$34,130.66 Loan amount: $136,522.65

$136,522.65 Monthly mortgage: $891.85

$891.85 Annual mortgage: $10,702.14

$10,702.14 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $35,673.80

1. West Virginia

2024 average home value: $155,080

$155,080 20% down payment: $31,016.07

$31,016.07 Loan amount: $124,064.28

$124,064.28 Monthly mortgage: $810.46

$810.46 Annual mortgage: $9,725.52

$9,725.52 Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $32,418.39

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the average 2024 home value for each state. GOBankingRates then found the average monthly mortgage by using the following assumptions: a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment with a rate of 6.82% as sourced from Freddie Mac for Apr. 4, 2024, and there was no P&I, HOA fees, or property tax included. With the monthly mortgage rate found, GOBankingRates was able to find the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford the home by assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in All 50 States

