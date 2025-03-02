The Minimum Salary Needed To Be Upper Middle Class in the South’s Wealthiest Cities

Once you’ve made it to the rungs of the middle class, you may have your sights set on graduating to the upper middle class. This is a fairly elite group — only 14% of the U.S. population identify as “upper middle class,” according to a 2022 Gallup survey.

If becoming upper middle class is a nonnegotiable goal, you may have better odds of reaching it in the South, a region that is home to more “affordable” states than any other. Still, you can find some incredibly upscale areas in the South. How much do you need to make annually to be considered upper middle class in these places?

In a new study, GOBankingRates found the 50 wealthiest cities in the South and then determined the upper-middle-class income ranges for each.

50. Gaithersburg, Maryland

Median household income: $107,496

$107,496 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $167,217

$167,217 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $214,992

49. Hoover, Alabama

Median household income: $107,822

$107,822 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $167,724

$167,724 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $215,644

48. Bentonville, Arkansas

Median household income: $108,465

$108,465 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $168,724

$168,724 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $216,930

47. Plano, Texas

Median household income: $108,649

$108,649 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $169,011

$169,011 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $217,298

46. Jupiter, Florida

Median household income: $109,109

$109,109 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $169,726

$169,726 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,218

45. Dunwoody, Georgia

Median household income: $109,116

$109,116 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $169,737

$169,737 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,232

44. Wellington, Florida

Median household income: $110,294

$110,294 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $171,569

$171,569 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $220,588

43. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Median household income: $110,563

$110,563 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $171,988

$171,988 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $221,126

42. Grapevine, Texas

Median household income: $111,438

$111,438 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $173,349

$173,349 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $222,876

41. Germantown, Maryland

Median household income: $112,149

$112,149 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $174,455

$174,455 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $224,298

40. Pearland, Texas

Median household income: $112,470

$112,470 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $174,954

$174,954 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $224,940

39. Pflugerville, Texas

Median household income: $112,656

$112,656 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $175,244

$175,244 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $225,312

38. Dale City, Virginia

Median household income: $113,245

$113,245 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $176,160

$176,160 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $226,490

37. Rowlett, Texas

Median household income: $113,600

$113,600 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $176,712

$176,712 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $227,200

36. Alexandria, Virginia

Median household income: $113,638

$113,638 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $176,771

$176,771 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $227,276

35. Atascocita, Texas

Median household income: $114,443

$114,443 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $178,023

$178,023 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $228,886

34. Franklin, Tennessee

Median household income: $115,000

$115,000 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $178,890

$178,890 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $230,000

33. Waldorf, Maryland

Median household income: $115,453

$115,453 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $179,595

$179,595 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $230,906

32. Mansfield, Texas

Median household income: $116,590

$116,590 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $181,363

$181,363 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $233,180

31. Brookhaven, Georgia

Median household income: $117,448

$117,448 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $182,698

$182,698 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $234,896

30. League City, Texas

Median household income: $119,870

$119,870 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $186,465

$186,465 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $239,740

29. Huntersville, North Carolina

Median household income: $119,951

$119,951 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $186,591

$186,591 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $239,902

28. McKinney, Texas

Median household income: $120,273

$120,273 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $187,092

$187,092 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $240,546

27. Bel Air South, Maryland

Median household income: $120,721

$120,721 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $187,789

$187,789 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $241,442

26. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Median household income: $121,364

$121,364 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $188,789

$188,789 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $242,728

25. Rockville, Maryland

Median household income: $122,384

$122,384 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $190,376

$190,376 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $244,768

24. Horizon West, Florida

Median household income: $123,586

$123,586 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $192,246

$192,246 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $247,172

23. Cedar Park, Texas

Median household income: $123,972

$123,972 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $192,846

$192,846 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $247,944

22. Roswell, Georgia

Median household income: $124,422

$124,422 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $193,546

$193,546 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $248,844

21. North Bethesda, Maryland

Median household income: $128,970

$128,970 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $200,621

$200,621 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $257,940

20. Allen, Texas

Median household income: $129,130

$129,130 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $200,870

$200,870 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $258,260

19. Columbia, Maryland

Median household income: $129,173

$129,173 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $200,937

$200,937 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $258,346

18. Cary, North Carolina

Median household income: $129,399

$129,399 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $201,288

$201,288 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $258,798

17. Severn, Maryland

Median household income: $130,627

$130,627 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $203,199

$203,199 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $261,254

16. Madison, Alabama

Median household income: $131,436

$131,436 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $204,457

$204,457 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $262,872

15. Sugar Land, Texas

Median household income: $137,511

$137,511 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $213,907

$213,907 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $275,022

14. Apex, North Carolina

Median household income: $138,442

$138,442 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $215,355

$215,355 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $276,884

13. Reston, Virginia

Median household income: $139,515

$139,515 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $217,024

$217,024 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $279,030

12. Arlington, Virginia

Median household income: $140,160

$140,160 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,028

$218,028 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $280,320

11. Leander, Texas

Median household income: $140,180

$140,180 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,059

$218,059 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $280,360

10. Weston, Florida

Median household income: $140,501

$140,501 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,558

$218,558 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $281,002

9. The Woodlands, Texas

Median household income: $141,353

$141,353 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $219,883

$219,883 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $282,706

8. Bowie, Maryland

Median household income: $141,831

$141,831 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $220,627

$220,627 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $283,662

7. Centreville, Virginia

Median household income: $143,704

$143,704 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $223,541

$223,541 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $287,408

6. Frisco, Texas

Median household income: $146,158

$146,158 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $227,358

$227,358 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $292,316

5. Alpharetta, Georgia

Median household income: $146,581

$146,581 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $228,016

$228,016 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $293,162

4. Flower Mound, Texas

Median household income: $157,737

$157,737 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $245,370

$245,370 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $315,474

3. Ellicott City, Maryland

Median household income: $157,891

$157,891 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $245,609

$245,609 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $315,782

2. Johns Creek, Georgia

Median household income: $160,185

$160,185 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $249,178

$249,178 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $320,370

1. Bethesda, Maryland

Median household income: $191,348

$191,348 Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $297,653

$297,653 Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $382,696

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the 50 wealthiest cities in the South (AL, AR, DE, DC, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WV) by having a minimum of 20,000 households required and a median household income above $100,000. GOBankingRates then found the upper-middle-class income ranges for every state by first sourcing the median household income in the selected Southern cities from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. From there, GOBankingRates was able to find the total middle-class income range by following the definition of middle-class income as two-thirds to double the income of an area. From there, GOBankingRates was able to determine each city’s upper-middle-class income range. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.

