The Minimum Salary Needed To Be Upper Middle Class in the South’s Wealthiest Cities

Once you’ve made it to the rungs of the middle class, you may have your sights set on graduating to the upper middle class. This is a fairly elite group — only 14% of the U.S. population identify as “upper middle class,” according to a 2022 Gallup survey.
If becoming upper middle class is a nonnegotiable goal, you may have better odds of reaching it in the South, a region that is home to more “affordable” states than any other. Still, you can find some incredibly upscale areas in the South. How much do you need to make annually to be considered upper middle class in these places?
In a new study, GOBankingRates found the 50 wealthiest cities in the South and then determined the upper-middle-class income ranges for each.
50. Gaithersburg, Maryland
- Median household income: $107,496
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $167,217
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $214,992
49. Hoover, Alabama
- Median household income: $107,822
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $167,724
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $215,644
48. Bentonville, Arkansas
- Median household income: $108,465
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $168,724
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $216,930
47. Plano, Texas
- Median household income: $108,649
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $169,011
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $217,298
46. Jupiter, Florida
- Median household income: $109,109
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $169,726
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,218
45. Dunwoody, Georgia
- Median household income: $109,116
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $169,737
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,232
44. Wellington, Florida
- Median household income: $110,294
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $171,569
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $220,588
43. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Median household income: $110,563
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $171,988
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $221,126
42. Grapevine, Texas
- Median household income: $111,438
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $173,349
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $222,876
41. Germantown, Maryland
- Median household income: $112,149
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $174,455
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $224,298
40. Pearland, Texas
- Median household income: $112,470
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $174,954
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $224,940
39. Pflugerville, Texas
- Median household income: $112,656
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $175,244
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $225,312
38. Dale City, Virginia
- Median household income: $113,245
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $176,160
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $226,490
37. Rowlett, Texas
- Median household income: $113,600
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $176,712
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $227,200
36. Alexandria, Virginia
- Median household income: $113,638
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $176,771
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $227,276
35. Atascocita, Texas
- Median household income: $114,443
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $178,023
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $228,886
34. Franklin, Tennessee
- Median household income: $115,000
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $178,890
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $230,000
33. Waldorf, Maryland
- Median household income: $115,453
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $179,595
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $230,906
32. Mansfield, Texas
- Median household income: $116,590
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $181,363
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $233,180
31. Brookhaven, Georgia
- Median household income: $117,448
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $182,698
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $234,896
30. League City, Texas
- Median household income: $119,870
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $186,465
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $239,740
29. Huntersville, North Carolina
- Median household income: $119,951
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $186,591
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $239,902
28. McKinney, Texas
- Median household income: $120,273
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $187,092
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $240,546
27. Bel Air South, Maryland
- Median household income: $120,721
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $187,789
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $241,442
26. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
- Median household income: $121,364
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $188,789
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $242,728
25. Rockville, Maryland
- Median household income: $122,384
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $190,376
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $244,768
24. Horizon West, Florida
- Median household income: $123,586
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $192,246
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $247,172
23. Cedar Park, Texas
- Median household income: $123,972
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $192,846
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $247,944
22. Roswell, Georgia
- Median household income: $124,422
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $193,546
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $248,844
21. North Bethesda, Maryland
- Median household income: $128,970
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $200,621
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $257,940
20. Allen, Texas
- Median household income: $129,130
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $200,870
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $258,260
19. Columbia, Maryland
- Median household income: $129,173
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $200,937
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $258,346
18. Cary, North Carolina
- Median household income: $129,399
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $201,288
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $258,798
17. Severn, Maryland
- Median household income: $130,627
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $203,199
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $261,254
16. Madison, Alabama
- Median household income: $131,436
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $204,457
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $262,872
15. Sugar Land, Texas
- Median household income: $137,511
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $213,907
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $275,022
14. Apex, North Carolina
- Median household income: $138,442
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $215,355
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $276,884
13. Reston, Virginia
- Median household income: $139,515
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $217,024
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $279,030
12. Arlington, Virginia
- Median household income: $140,160
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,028
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $280,320
11. Leander, Texas
- Median household income: $140,180
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,059
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $280,360
10. Weston, Florida
- Median household income: $140,501
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $218,558
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $281,002
9. The Woodlands, Texas
- Median household income: $141,353
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $219,883
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $282,706
8. Bowie, Maryland
- Median household income: $141,831
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $220,627
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $283,662
7. Centreville, Virginia
- Median household income: $143,704
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $223,541
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $287,408
6. Frisco, Texas
- Median household income: $146,158
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $227,358
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $292,316
5. Alpharetta, Georgia
- Median household income: $146,581
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $228,016
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $293,162
4. Flower Mound, Texas
- Median household income: $157,737
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $245,370
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $315,474
3. Ellicott City, Maryland
- Median household income: $157,891
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $245,609
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $315,782
2. Johns Creek, Georgia
- Median household income: $160,185
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $249,178
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $320,370
1. Bethesda, Maryland
- Median household income: $191,348
- Lowest end of upper-middle-class income: $297,653
- Highest end of upper-middle-class income: $382,696
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the 50 wealthiest cities in the South (AL, AR, DE, DC, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WV) by having a minimum of 20,000 households required and a median household income above $100,000. GOBankingRates then found the upper-middle-class income ranges for every state by first sourcing the median household income in the selected Southern cities from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. From there, GOBankingRates was able to find the total middle-class income range by following the definition of middle-class income as two-thirds to double the income of an area. From there, GOBankingRates was able to determine each city’s upper-middle-class income range. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.
