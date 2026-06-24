MiniMed Launches Abbott's Instinct Sensors Across European Markets

MiniMed MMED recently announced the commercial launch of its MiniMed 780G automated insulin delivery system integrated with Abbott Laboratories' ABT Instinct sensor and the MiniMed Go system integrated with the Instinct Go sensor across Europe. The rollout expands the company's sensor portfolio in the region and provides people with diabetes with greater flexibility and choice in managing their condition.

From an investor's perspective, the launch is likely to strengthen MiniMed's competitive position in the rapidly growing diabetes technology market by broadening its ecosystem and enhancing user choice without compromising clinical outcomes. The integration of Abbott's sensors with MiniMed's proven algorithms, supported by both clinical and real-world evidence, is expected to support customer adoption and retention.

Likely Trend of MMED Stock Following the News

Shares of MMED have traded flat since the announcement on Wednesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company lost 25.7% compared with the industry’s 7.8% decline. The S&P 500 increased 8.9% in the same time frame.

The launch is likely to strengthen MiniMed's long-term growth prospects by expanding access to its diabetes management ecosystem and enhancing the attractiveness of its product portfolio. By integrating Abbott's Instinct sensors with both the MiniMed 780G and MiniMed Go platforms, the company is offering users greater flexibility while maintaining the benefits of its proven insulin delivery algorithms.

This broader sensor compatibility is expected to support customer acquisition and retention, increase adoption of MiniMed's automated insulin delivery and smart MDI solutions and reinforce recurring revenue opportunities tied to its connected diabetes care ecosystem.

MMED currently has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion.



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More on the News

MiniMed's flagship MiniMed 780G system is an advanced automated insulin delivery platform that automatically adjusts insulin delivery every five minutes based on real-time glucose readings. The system features proprietary Meal Detection technology, designed to help reduce post-meal glucose spikes when users occasionally miss a meal bolus or underestimate carbohydrate intake. With the latest launch, the MiniMed 780G system can now be paired with Abbott's Instinct sensor, a 15-day continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor marketed as the world's smallest, thinnest and most discreet sensor. According to MiniMed, a recent randomized crossover study demonstrated that glycemic outcomes were virtually identical when the 780G system was used with either the Instinct sensor or the company's Simplera Sync sensor, highlighting the strength of the platform's underlying algorithm.

The company also expanded the capabilities of its MiniMed Go platform, which is designed for people managing diabetes through multiple daily insulin injections. The MiniMed Go system integrates the InPen smart insulin pen with the Instinct Go sensor through a single mobile application, enabling users to access real-time glucose readings, insulin dose tracking, missed-dose alerts and personalized insights in one place. By combining CGM data with smart insulin pen technology, the platform seeks to simplify diabetes management and reduce the burden of manually tracking insulin doses and glucose trends. This integrated approach addresses a significant unmet need among MDI users, who often rely on multiple disconnected tools to manage their therapy.

The launch also underscores the growing collaboration between MiniMed and Abbott in advancing connected diabetes care solutions. Following CE mark approval earlier this year, the Instinct and Instinct Go sensors are being rolled out across European markets, expanding MiniMed's sensor portfolio and providing users with greater flexibility in selecting CGM technology. The announcement was supported by both clinical and real-world evidence, including data from more than 20,000 MiniMed 780G users, which reinforced the role of the company's algorithm in delivering consistent glycemic outcomes.

Through this collaboration, MiniMed is broadening access to its diabetes ecosystem while leveraging Abbott's sensor technology, a strategy that is likely to enhance the value proposition of both companies' offerings in the competitive diabetes care market.

Favorable Industry Prospect for MMED

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the CGM devices market was valued at $15.47 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% through 2033.

Factors like the growing cases of diabetes, the increasing adoption of CGM devices, growing clinical needs, technological innovation and shifting care models are boosting the market’s growth.

A Recent Development by MMED

Recently, MMED announced results from a new randomized crossover study showing that glycemic outcomes remained nearly identical when patients used its MiniMed 780G automated insulin delivery system with either the Simplera Sync sensor or Abbott’s Instinct sensor. The findings, published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, highlighted that the SmartGuard algorithm — rather than the sensor itself — serves as the primary driver of clinical performance.

MMED’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, MMED carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED and West Pharmaceutical WST

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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