Minimal deliveries expected against CBOT January soy futures

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures SF3 should be thin on Friday, the first notice day, reflecting relatively firm domestic cash markets for the oilseed, traders and analysts said on Thursday.

Estimates of CBOT January soybean deliveries ranged from zero to 100 contracts. For soymeal, deliveries against CBOT January SMF3 futures were also estimated at zero to 100 contracts, while delivery estimates against January soyoil futures BOF3 were from zero to 300 contracts.

For January rough rice RRF3 futures, two analysts estimated deliveries of 150 to 500 contracts.

The CBOT reported that 91 soybean futures contracts were registered for delivery as of Wednesday night, along with 205 contracts for soymeal, 774 contracts for soyoil and 775 contracts for rough rice.

Commercial grain companies have until 4 p.m. CST (2200 GMT) on Thursday to register additional contracts for delivery.

Traders closely monitor deliveries. A high number of deliveries tends to pressure the price of the nearby futures contract, while a low number tends to support prices.

During a contract's delivery period, which lasts two-to-three weeks, the futures market acts like a cash market. Companies holding short positions in January futures can issue intentions to deliver the physical commodity. Traders holding the oldest-dated longs must accept delivery.

