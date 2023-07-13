Mini-mergers propel US growth for law firm Womble

By Chinekwu Osakwe

(Reuters) - Law firm Womble Bond Dickinson is absorbing another small firm in California, it said on Thursday, adding three partners through the latest in a string of recent combinations for the firm.

Patricia Cymerman and Edward Kim are joining Womble's litigation group, while John Kang joins the firm's capital markets group. Their Southern California firm Gordinier Kang & Kim will disband in the deal.

Womble, which now has around 60 attorneys working in California, combined earlier this week with San Francisco-based litigation firm Simmonds & Narita, adding two partners and three other lawyers.

Over the last year, the 1,000-attorney law firm, which has roots in North Carolina and in the U.K., has combined with atleast four small firms across the United States. Womble absorbed Moyles IP in April, netting five lawyers for three offices, and last July it combined with regional law firm Cooper, White & Cooper, marking its entrance into the San Francisco market.

In February, the firm called off merger talks with London-based law firm BDB Pitmans, scuttling a potential deal that would have added around 200 lawyers in the United Kingdom.

Merrick Benn, Womble’s vice chair and capital markets practice group leader, said when the firm created its strategic plan in 2021, California growth was a major part of it.

"If you're going to be a serious player in the legal market, you have to have a core group of full-service business offerings in the Golden State," he said, before adding that the firm is looking to add more transactional lawyers like Kang.

Kang represents financial institutions, developers and high-net-worth investors for commercial transactions, the firm said. Cymerman handles matters related to private wealth disputes, unfair competition, and real estate disputes, and Kim advises clients on securities class actions, shareholder derivative claims and partnership disputes, it said.

Kang said Gordinier Kang was experiencing an uptick in litigation demands from clients and either had to make a mass hire or join a firm with the resources to keep up.

