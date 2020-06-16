MINI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/18/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/18/20, Mobile Mini, Inc. (Symbol: MINI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.303, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of MINI's recent stock price of $37.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Mobile Mini, Inc. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when MINI shares open for trading on 6/18/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MINI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MINI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.41 per share, with $45.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.92.

In Tuesday trading, Mobile Mini, Inc. shares are currently up about 5.7% on the day.

