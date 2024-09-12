News & Insights

MingZhu Logistics And Oxylus Global Terminate Acquisition Amid Regulatory Uncertainties

September 12, 2024 — 10:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (YGMZ) and Oxylus Global Inc. announced Thursday they have mutually agreed to terminate the acquisition proposed on May 31, 2024, due to uncertainties around securing required regulatory approvals in a timely manner.

The agreement shall be terminated and be of no further force or effect, and no party thereto shall have any continuing liabilities, damages, or obligations to the other party.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings noted it expects to now move forward with alternative options as part of its continued aggressive business diversification and growth acceleration strategy.

