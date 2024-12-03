News & Insights

Stocks

Ming Yuan Cloud Proposes Auditor Change to Ernst & Young

December 03, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited (HK:0909) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited has announced a proposed change of auditor, transitioning from PricewaterhouseCoopers to Ernst & Young. This decision, endorsed by the audit committee, aims to enhance the cost-effectiveness and quality of the company’s annual audit. Shareholders will vote on the appointment at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

For further insights into HK:0909 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.