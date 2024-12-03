Ming Yuan Cloud Proposes Auditor Change to Ernst & Young

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited (HK:0909) has released an update.

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited has announced a proposed change of auditor, transitioning from PricewaterhouseCoopers to Ernst & Young. This decision, endorsed by the audit committee, aims to enhance the cost-effectiveness and quality of the company’s annual audit. Shareholders will vote on the appointment at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

