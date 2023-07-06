Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holding HKD.0001 (HKHKSG:909) Price Target Increased by 19.44% to 7.58

The average one-year price target for Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holding HKD.0001 (HKHKSG:909) has been revised to 7.58 / share. This is an increase of 19.44% from the prior estimate of 6.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.99% from the latest reported closing price of 3.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holding HKD.0001. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 15.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 909 is 0.07%, a decrease of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.74% to 105,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 35,823K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,627K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 909 by 31.82% over the last quarter.

Acap Strategic Fund holds 15,105K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 8,275K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,613K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 909 by 40.09% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,666K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,394K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

