Ming Yuan Cloud Group to Appoint New Auditor

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited (HK:0909) has released an update.

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 23, 2024, to consider the appointment of Ernst & Young as their new auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this significant decision, which will impact the company’s financial oversight. This meeting underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and robust financial practices.

