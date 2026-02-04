Ming Yang Smart Energy Group (SHSE:601615) Price Target Increased by 29.62% to 20.03

The average one-year price target for Ming Yang Smart Energy Group (SHSE:601615) has been revised to CN¥20.03 / share. This is an increase of 29.62% from the prior estimate of CN¥15.45 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥12.42 to a high of CN¥34.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.53% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥25.85 / share.

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Maintains 1.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.27%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 2.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ming Yang Smart Energy Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 601615 is 0.02%, an increase of 87.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 10,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 3,797K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares , representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601615 by 23.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,075K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601615 by 5.45% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,227K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601615 by 8.75% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 460K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

