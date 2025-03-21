News & Insights

Stocks
MSW

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited Reports 31.8% Revenue Increase for First Half of 2024

March 21, 2025 — 10:10 am EDT

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited reported increased revenue and gross profit but a slight decline in net income for H1 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (MSW), a Cayman Islands incorporated company with operations in Hong Kong providing wet trades work services, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company reported a significant revenue increase of 31.8%, rising from approximately $13.2 million to $17.4 million, largely due to more awarded projects. Gross profit also rose by 23.7%, although net income decreased by 2.7% to about $984,549, attributed to higher interest expenses. CEO Mr. Chi Ming Lam expressed pride in the company's growth and its recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, viewing it as a milestone to explore further growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenue increased by 31.8%, indicating strong business growth and increased demand for the company's services.
  • Gross profit rose by 23.7%, reflecting the company's ability to maintain profitability amidst rising costs associated with additional projects.
  • The successful listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 22, 2024, represents a significant milestone that may enhance the company's visibility and attract new investors.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability despite an increase in revenue.
  • The gross profit margin decreased by 0.9%, indicating rising costs that may affect long-term profitability.
  • Significant increase in cost of revenue by 33.2%, outpacing revenue growth, which raises concerns about operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are the recent financial highlights for Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited?

Total revenue increased by 31.8% to US$17.4 million, while net income slightly decreased by 2.7% to US$984,549.

When did Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited list on the Nasdaq?

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 22, 2024, under the ticker "MSW."

What services does Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited provide?

The company is engaged in wet trades works services, including plastering, tile laying, and marble works in Hong Kong.

How has Ming Shing Group's gross profit margin changed?

The gross profit margin decreased from 14.7% to 13.8% due to increased direct costs and project delays.

What is the mission of Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited?

The company aims to become the leading wet trades works services provider in Hong Kong and the United States.

Full Release



Hong Kong, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (“MSW” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MSW) is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. The Company, through its indirectly wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co., Limited, is engaged in wet trades works services in Hong Kong. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.




First Half of 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights


Total revenue increased by 31.8% from US$13,211,196 to US$17,408,116




Gross profit increased by 23.7% from US$1,939,597 to US$2,398,855




Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7% from US$1,011,897 to US$984,549





Mr. Chi Ming Lam, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In our operating history of approximately ten years, we have focused on providing wet trades work services in the role of a subcontractor. We take pride in our portfolio in wet trades works. In the six months ended September 30, 2024 we continue to provide quality wet trades works to our customers and expand our business. Leveraging our established track record, our expertise in wet trades operations and our experienced management team, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the growth of the wet trades works market in Hong Kong and expand our business.”



“We are also proud to announce that the Company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 22, 2024 and the shares of the Company are now trading on the Nasdaq under ticker “MSW.” We believe the listing on Nasdaq is an important milestone for the Company. We will actively explore options for the Company to grow further and create value for our shareholders” concluded Mr. Lam.




FINANCIAL RESULTS





Revenue




Revenue increased by 31.8% from US$13,211,196 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$17,408,116 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in number of projects awarded.





Cost of revenue




Cost of revenue increased by 33.2% from US$11,271,599 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$15,009,261 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was generally in line with the increase in revenue.





Gross profit and gross profit margin




The gross profit increased by 23.7% from US$1,939,597 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$2,398,855 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was due to the increase of revenue. The gross profit margin decreased by 0.9% from 14.7% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 13.8% for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the increase in direct costs incurred from additional subcontracting costs incurred to deal with changes to the on-site arrangements for certain construction projects and the delays in certain projects.





Net income and total comprehensive income




Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7% from US$1,011,897 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$984,549 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to increase in interests in interests of bank and other borrowings.




About Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited



Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. With a mission to become the leading wet trades works services provider in Hong Kong and the United States, the Company strives to provide quality services that comply with its customers’ quality standards, requirements, and specifications. The Company conducts its business through its two wholly-owned Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co. Limited. MS (HK) Engineering Limited is a registered subcontractor and a registered specialist trade contractor under the Registered Specialist Trade Contractors Scheme of the Construction Industry Council and undertakes both private and public sector projects, while MS Engineering Co., Limited mainly focuses on private sector projects. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:


https://ir.ms100.com.hk



.




Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “propose”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.



For more information, please contact:




Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited



Investor Relations Department


Email:


ir@ms100.com.hk





Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries




Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




September 30,







March 31,








2024







2024











US$










US$













Assets









Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


1,257,540



1,080,514

Accounts receivable, net


1,755,696



1,643,568

Contract assets


6,207,838



6,098,497

Due from a related party


-



-

Deposits, prepayments and other current assets


58,966



20,925


Total current assets


9,280,040



8,843,504











Non-current assets








Property and equipment, net


1,181,558



1,223,100

Right-of-use assets – finance lease


186,347



216,065

Life insurance policy, cash surrender value


165,744



160,891

Contract assets


495,195



740,600

Deferred costs


1,022,286



704,568

Deferred tax assets


58,100



150


Total non-current assets


3,109,230



3,045,374











Total assets


12,389,270



11,888,878











Current liabilities








Accounts payable


2,841,878



3,166,177

Bank and other borrowings


5,047,454



3,818,453

Finance lease liabilities


68,811



67,372

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


10,000



136,791

Income tax payable


577,631



552,670


Total current liabilities


8,545,774



7,741,463











Non-current liabilities








Bank borrowings


2,889,630



3,033,780

Finance lease liabilities


79,747



114,495

Deferred tax liabilities


-



878


Total non-current liabilities


2,969,377



3,149,153











Total liabilities


11,515,151



10,890,616











Shareholders’ equity








Ordinary shares, 100,000,000 shares authorized; USD0.0005 par value, 11,250,000 and 11,250,000 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively


5,625



5,625

Subscription receivable


(5,625
)


(5,625
)

Additional paid in capital


1,282



1,282

Retained earnings


872,837



996,980


Total shareholders’ equity


874,119



998,262











Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


12,389,270



11,888,878





Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries




Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income




For the six months ended




September 30,








2024







2023








US$







US$








(unaudited)







(unaudited)











Revenue


17,408,116



13,211,196

Cost of revenue


(15,009,261
)


(11,271,599
)

Gross profit


2,398,855



1,939,597










Operating expenses








General and administrative expenses


(995,737
)


(556,546
)

Total operating expenses


(995,737
)


(556,546
)










Income from operations


1,403,118



1,383,051










Other (expense) income








Interest expense, net


(221,609
)


(133,888
)

Other income


398



9,010

Total other (expense) income, net


(221,211
)


(124,878
)










Income before tax expense


1,181,907



1, 258,173

Income tax expense


(197,358
)


(246,276
)


Net income and total comprehensive income


984,549



1,011,897











Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders








Basic and diluted


0.09



0.09











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share








Basic and diluted


11,250,000



11,250,000





Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries




Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity




Ordinary Shares










Additional










Total








Number of shares







Amount







Subscription receivable





paid in




capital



Retained




Earnings



Shareholders’




Equity









US$







US$







US$







US$







US$



Balance as of April 1, 2023


11,250,000



5,625



(5,625
)


1,282



381,608



382,890

Net profit for the period (unaudited)


-



-



-



-



1,011,897



1,011,897

Dividend declared (unaudited)


-



-



-



-



(1,116,737
)


(1,116,737
)

Balance as of September 30, 2023 (unaudited)


11,250,000



5,625



(5,625
)


1,282



276,768



278,050




















































































































































































Ordinary Shares










Additional










Total








Number of shares







Amount







Subscription receivable





paid in




capital



Retained




Earnings



Shareholders’




Equity









US$







US$







US$







US$







US$



Balance as of April 1, 2024


11,250,000



5,625



(5,625
)


1,282



996,980



998,262

Net profit for the period (unaudited)


-



-



-



-



984,549



984,549

Dividend declared (unaudited)


-



-



-



-



(1,108,692
)


(1,108,692
)

Balance as of September 30, 2024 (unaudited)


11,250,000



5,625



(5,625
)


1,282



872,837



874,119





Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries




Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




For the six months ended




September 30,








2024







2023








US$







US$








(unaudited)







(unaudited)











Operating activities:








Net income


984,549



1,011,897

Adjustments:








Depreciation on equipment


41,543



5,331

Amortization of right-of-use assets – finance lease


29,718



45,472

Gain on disposals of right-of-use assets – finance lease


-



(3,686
)

Changes on cash value of life insurance policy


(4,853
)


(3,172
)

Expected credit loss allowance


321,548



10,623

Deferred Income taxes (benefits) provision


(58,828
)


6,799


Change in working capital items:








Change in accounts receivable


(244,954
)


(914,484
)

Change in contract assets


(52,659
)


1,243,338

Change in deposits, prepayments and other current assets


(38,041
)


1,862

Change in accounts payable


(324,299
)


(24,913
)

Change in income tax payable


24,960



159,774

Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(126,791
)


(63,330
)


Cash provided by operating activities


551,893



1,475,511











Investing activities:








Purchase of equipment


-



(85,723
)

Deposit paid for acquisition of a property


-



(148,000
)

Sales proceeds from disposals of leased equipment


-



51,282


Cash used in investing activities


-



(182,441
)











Financing activities:








Proceeds from new bank borrowings


5,525,641



12,522,346

Repayment of bank borrowings


(4,440,790
)


(12,316,028
)

Principal payments for finance lease liabilities


(33,308
)


(86,809
)

Advances to related parties


(1,108,692
)


(1,038,382
)

Payment of deferred IPO costs


(317,718
)


(280,279
)


Cash used in financing activities


(374,867
)


(1,199,152
)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents


177,026



93,918











Cash and cash equivalents as of beginning of the period


1,080,514



323,958











Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period


1,257,540



417,876





