Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited Reports 31.8% Revenue Increase for First Half of 2024

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited reported increased revenue and gross profit but a slight decline in net income for H1 2024.

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (MSW), a Cayman Islands incorporated company with operations in Hong Kong providing wet trades work services, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company reported a significant revenue increase of 31.8%, rising from approximately $13.2 million to $17.4 million, largely due to more awarded projects. Gross profit also rose by 23.7%, although net income decreased by 2.7% to about $984,549, attributed to higher interest expenses. CEO Mr. Chi Ming Lam expressed pride in the company's growth and its recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, viewing it as a milestone to explore further growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Total revenue increased by 31.8%, indicating strong business growth and increased demand for the company's services.

Gross profit rose by 23.7%, reflecting the company's ability to maintain profitability amidst rising costs associated with additional projects.

The successful listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 22, 2024, represents a significant milestone that may enhance the company's visibility and attract new investors.

Potential Negatives

Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability despite an increase in revenue.

The gross profit margin decreased by 0.9%, indicating rising costs that may affect long-term profitability.

Significant increase in cost of revenue by 33.2%, outpacing revenue growth, which raises concerns about operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are the recent financial highlights for Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited?

Total revenue increased by 31.8% to US$17.4 million, while net income slightly decreased by 2.7% to US$984,549.

When did Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited list on the Nasdaq?

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 22, 2024, under the ticker "MSW."

What services does Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited provide?

The company is engaged in wet trades works services, including plastering, tile laying, and marble works in Hong Kong.

How has Ming Shing Group's gross profit margin changed?

The gross profit margin decreased from 14.7% to 13.8% due to increased direct costs and project delays.

What is the mission of Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited?

The company aims to become the leading wet trades works services provider in Hong Kong and the United States.

Hong Kong, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (“MSW” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MSW) is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. The Company, through its indirectly wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co., Limited, is engaged in wet trades works services in Hong Kong. The Company today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.







First Half of 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights















●





Total revenue increased by 31.8% from US$13,211,196 to US$17,408,116













●





Gross profit increased by 23.7% from US$1,939,597 to US$2,398,855













●





Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7% from US$1,011,897 to US$984,549

























Mr. Chi Ming Lam, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In our operating history of approximately ten years, we have focused on providing wet trades work services in the role of a subcontractor. We take pride in our portfolio in wet trades works. In the six months ended September 30, 2024 we continue to provide quality wet trades works to our customers and expand our business. Leveraging our established track record, our expertise in wet trades operations and our experienced management team, we believe we are well-positioned to capture the growth of the wet trades works market in Hong Kong and expand our business.”





“We are also proud to announce that the Company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 22, 2024 and the shares of the Company are now trading on the Nasdaq under ticker “MSW.” We believe the listing on Nasdaq is an important milestone for the Company. We will actively explore options for the Company to grow further and create value for our shareholders” concluded Mr. Lam.







FINANCIAL RESULTS











Revenue









Revenue increased by 31.8% from US$13,211,196 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$17,408,116 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in number of projects awarded.









Cost of revenue









Cost of revenue increased by 33.2% from US$11,271,599 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$15,009,261 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was generally in line with the increase in revenue.









Gross profit and gross profit margin









The gross profit increased by 23.7% from US$1,939,597 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$2,398,855 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was due to the increase of revenue. The gross profit margin decreased by 0.9% from 14.7% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 13.8% for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the increase in direct costs incurred from additional subcontracting costs incurred to deal with changes to the on-site arrangements for certain construction projects and the delays in certain projects.









Net income and total comprehensive income









Net income and total comprehensive income decreased by 2.7% from US$1,011,897 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 to US$984,549 for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to increase in interests in interests of bank and other borrowings.







About Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited







Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. With a mission to become the leading wet trades works services provider in Hong Kong and the United States, the Company strives to provide quality services that comply with its customers’ quality standards, requirements, and specifications. The Company conducts its business through its two wholly-owned Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co. Limited. MS (HK) Engineering Limited is a registered subcontractor and a registered specialist trade contractor under the Registered Specialist Trade Contractors Scheme of the Construction Industry Council and undertakes both private and public sector projects, while MS Engineering Co., Limited mainly focuses on private sector projects. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:





https://ir.ms100.com.hk







.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “propose”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.





For more information, please contact:







Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited







Investor Relations Department





Email:





ir@ms100.com.hk











Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries









Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























September 30,

























March 31,

































2024

























2024









































US$

































US$





























































Assets













































Current assets











































Cash and cash equivalents













1,257,540

















1,080,514













Accounts receivable, net













1,755,696

















1,643,568













Contract assets













6,207,838

















6,098,497













Due from a related party













-

















-













Deposits, prepayments and other current assets













58,966

















20,925















Total current assets















9,280,040

















8,843,504























































Non-current assets











































Property and equipment, net













1,181,558

















1,223,100













Right-of-use assets – finance lease













186,347

















216,065













Life insurance policy, cash surrender value













165,744

















160,891













Contract assets













495,195

















740,600













Deferred costs













1,022,286

















704,568













Deferred tax assets













58,100

















150















Total non-current assets















3,109,230

















3,045,374























































Total assets















12,389,270

















11,888,878























































Current liabilities











































Accounts payable













2,841,878

















3,166,177













Bank and other borrowings













5,047,454

















3,818,453













Finance lease liabilities













68,811

















67,372













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













10,000

















136,791













Income tax payable













577,631

















552,670















Total current liabilities















8,545,774

















7,741,463























































Non-current liabilities











































Bank borrowings













2,889,630

















3,033,780













Finance lease liabilities













79,747

















114,495













Deferred tax liabilities













-

















878















Total non-current liabilities















2,969,377

















3,149,153























































Total liabilities















11,515,151

















10,890,616























































Shareholders’ equity











































Ordinary shares, 100,000,000 shares authorized; USD0.0005 par value, 11,250,000 and 11,250,000 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively













5,625

















5,625













Subscription receivable













(5,625





)













(5,625





)









Additional paid in capital













1,282

















1,282













Retained earnings













872,837

















996,980















Total shareholders’ equity















874,119

















998,262























































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity















12,389,270

















11,888,878



















Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries









Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

























For the six months ended









September 30,

































2024

























2023

































US$

























US$

































(unaudited)

























(unaudited)





















































Revenue















17,408,116

















13,211,196













Cost of revenue













(15,009,261





)













(11,271,599





)









Gross profit













2,398,855

















1,939,597





















































Operating expenses









































General and administrative expenses













(995,737





)













(556,546





)









Total operating expenses













(995,737





)













(556,546





)

















































Income from operations













1,403,118

















1,383,051





















































Other (expense) income









































Interest expense, net













(221,609





)













(133,888





)









Other income













398

















9,010













Total other (expense) income, net













(221,211





)













(124,878





)

















































Income before tax expense













1,181,907

















1, 258,173













Income tax expense













(197,358





)













(246,276





)











Net income and total comprehensive income















984,549

















1,011,897























































Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











































Basic and diluted













0.09

















0.09























































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share











































Basic and diluted













11,250,000

















11,250,000



















Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries









Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

























Ordinary Shares





































Additional





































Total

































Number of shares

























Amount

























Subscription receivable





















paid in









capital

















Retained









Earnings

















Shareholders’









Equity









































US$

























US$

























US$

























US$

























US$



















Balance as of April 1, 2023













11,250,000

















5,625

















(5,625





)













1,282

















381,608

















382,890













Net profit for the period (unaudited)













-

















-

















-

















-

















1,011,897

















1,011,897













Dividend declared (unaudited)













-

















-

















-

















-

















(1,116,737





)













(1,116,737





)









Balance as of September 30, 2023 (unaudited)













11,250,000

















5,625

















(5,625





)













1,282

















276,768

















278,050







































Ordinary Shares





































Additional





































Total

































Number of shares

























Amount

























Subscription receivable





















paid in









capital

















Retained









Earnings

















Shareholders’









Equity









































US$

























US$

























US$

























US$

























US$



















Balance as of April 1, 2024













11,250,000

















5,625

















(5,625





)













1,282

















996,980

















998,262













Net profit for the period (unaudited)













-

















-

















-

















-

















984,549

















984,549













Dividend declared (unaudited)













-

















-

















-

















-

















(1,108,692





)













(1,108,692





)









Balance as of September 30, 2024 (unaudited)













11,250,000

















5,625

















(5,625





)













1,282

















872,837

















874,119



















Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries









Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

























For the six months ended









September 30,

































2024

























2023

































US$

























US$

































(unaudited)

























(unaudited)





















































Operating activities:











































Net income













984,549

















1,011,897













Adjustments:









































Depreciation on equipment













41,543

















5,331













Amortization of right-of-use assets – finance lease













29,718

















45,472













Gain on disposals of right-of-use assets – finance lease













-

















(3,686





)









Changes on cash value of life insurance policy













(4,853





)













(3,172





)









Expected credit loss allowance













321,548

















10,623













Deferred Income taxes (benefits) provision













(58,828





)













6,799















Change in working capital items:











































Change in accounts receivable













(244,954





)













(914,484





)









Change in contract assets













(52,659





)













1,243,338













Change in deposits, prepayments and other current assets













(38,041





)













1,862













Change in accounts payable













(324,299





)













(24,913





)









Change in income tax payable













24,960

















159,774













Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities













(126,791





)













(63,330





)











Cash provided by operating activities















551,893

















1,475,511























































Investing activities:











































Purchase of equipment













-

















(85,723





)









Deposit paid for acquisition of a property













-

















(148,000





)









Sales proceeds from disposals of leased equipment













-

















51,282















Cash used in investing activities















-

















(182,441





)



















































Financing activities:











































Proceeds from new bank borrowings













5,525,641

















12,522,346













Repayment of bank borrowings













(4,440,790





)













(12,316,028





)









Principal payments for finance lease liabilities













(33,308





)













(86,809





)









Advances to related parties













(1,108,692





)













(1,038,382





)









Payment of deferred IPO costs













(317,718





)













(280,279





)











Cash used in financing activities















(374,867





)













(1,199,152





)



















































Net change in cash and cash equivalents















177,026

















93,918























































Cash and cash equivalents as of beginning of the period















1,080,514

















323,958























































Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period















1,257,540

















417,876











