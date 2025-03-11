Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited Invests $27 Million in Bitcoin to Enhance Asset Growth

Ming Shing Group Holdings acquired 333 Bitcoins for $27 million to enhance asset growth and investment strategy.

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-based company focused on wet trades works, announced a strategic investment in Bitcoin through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lead Benefit (HK) Limited. On February 28, 2025, Lead Benefit purchased 333 Bitcoins at an average price of $81,555 each, totaling approximately $27 million. The Company plans to use idle funds for this short-term investment to potentially boost asset growth while maintaining liquidity for its core wet trades operations. Ming Shing aims to enhance shareholder value and explores further growth opportunities, reaffirming its mission to become a leading service provider in both Hong Kong and the U.S.

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited has made a strategic investment by purchasing 333 Bitcoins, indicating a proactive approach to asset growth and diversification.

The investment of approximately US$27 million in Bitcoin showcases the company's commitment to utilizing idle funds effectively, which could lead to substantial appreciation.

The company emphasizes that the Bitcoin market is highly liquid, allowing for potential quick access to funds if needed for its core wet trades business.

This move could attract investor confidence by highlighting the company's intention to create additional value for shareholders through innovative financial strategies.

The purchase of 333 Bitcoins at an average price of $81,555 each represents a significant financial risk, especially given the volatility associated with cryptocurrency investments, which could impact the company's financial stability.

The establishment of Lead Benefit and its rapid investment in Bitcoin could raise concerns about the company's strategic focus and whether it is diverting attention from its core business in wet trades works.

The press release emphasizes an intention to use idle funds for speculative investments, which may be viewed negatively by investors seeking a more conservative and stable approach to asset management.

What significant investment did Ming Shing make recently?

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited purchased 333 Bitcoins at an average price of US$81,555 each, totaling approximately US$27 million.

What is the purpose of Ming Shing's Bitcoin investment?

The investment aims to capture potential appreciation of Bitcoin and increase the company's assets as a short-term investment.

Who owns Lead Benefit (HK) Limited?

Lead Benefit (HK) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited, incorporated for Bitcoin investments.

How does Ming Shing plan to utilize its Bitcoins?

The Bitcoins can be easily disposed of to fund Ming Shing's wet trade works business if necessary.

What services does Ming Shing provide?

Ming Shing is engaged in wet trades works, including plastering, tile laying, brick laying, floor screeding, and marble works.

Hong Kong, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Ming Shing”) (NASDAQ: MSW), a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works whose mission it is to become the leading wet trades works service provider in Hong Kong, announces a significant update in its business development.





Ming Shing is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Lead Benefit (HK) Limited (“Lead Benefit”), purchased 333 Bitcoins at an average price of US$81,555 per Bitcoin on February 28, 2025, with a total investment of approximately US$27 million. Lead Benefit was incorporated on December 23, 2024, with Lead Benefit International Limited, as its sole shareholder. Lead Benefit International Limited, a BVI business company, was incorporated on December 9, 2024, with Ming Shing as its sole shareholder. Ming Shing intends to use its idle funds to purchase Bitcoins as short-term investment to capture the potential appreciation of Bitcoin and increase its assets. The Company considers that Bitcoin market is highly liquid and the Bitcoins can be easily disposed to fund the Company’s wet trade works business, if required.





“Ming Shing is an active wet trade works service provide in Hong Kong.” Stated Mr. Wenjin Li, director of Ming Shing. “With the further Bitcoin investment, we aim to boost our asset growth. We are devoted to create additional value for our shareholders. We are also actively exploring options for the Company to grow further.”







About Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited







Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. With a mission to become the leading wet trades works services provider in Hong Kong and the United States, the Company strives to provide quality services that comply with its customers’ quality standards, requirements, and specifications. The Company conducts its business through its two wholly-owned Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co. Limited. MS (HK) Engineering Limited is a registered subcontractor and a registered specialist trade contractor under the Registered Specialist Trade Contractors Scheme of the Construction Industry Council and undertakes both private and public sector projects, while MS Engineering Co., Limited mainly focuses on private sector projects. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:





https://ir.ms100.com.hk







.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “propose”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.





For more information, please contact:







Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited







Investor Relations Department





Email:





ir@ms100.com.hk







