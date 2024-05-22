Ming Fai International Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Ming Fai International Holdings (HK:3828) has released an update.

Ming Fai International Holdings Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 22, 2024, with overwhelming majority votes in favor. Key resolutions included adopting audited financial statements, re-electing executive directors, and approving dividends, share buybacks, and the issuance of shares. The company’s strong shareholder support reflects confidence in its governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:3828 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.