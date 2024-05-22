Ming Fai International Holdings Signs New Shareholders’ Pact

Ming Fai International Holdings (HK:3828) has released an update.

Ming Fai International Holdings has announced the signing of a new, indefinite-term Shareholders’ Agreement and Power of Attorney (POA) on May 22, 2024, with the current agreement set to expire on June 15, 2024. These new documents, which outline shareholder rights, obligations, and restrictions, will replace the existing agreement upon signing. Additionally, the company has received waivers from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for certain Listing Rules, allowing for flexibility in setting the term and annual transaction cap for the new structured documents.

