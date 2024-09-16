Mines and Money Miami 2025: Here's What You Need to Know

International event series Mines and Money is returning to Miami from February 20 to 21, 2025, with “a packed meeting schedule, a forward-thinking conference program, and extensive networking opportunities.”

The two day affair will take place at the James L. Knight Center within the Hyatt Regency Miami, with conference talks and exhibitions simultaneously happening from 7:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. EST.

Mines and Money Miami was launched in 2023, while Mines and Money itself has been around for over two decades. The event series takes pride in bringing mining investors and industry professionals together through various meeting programs and activities, along with insightful talks and panels and busy exhibition floors.

Read on for a brief guide on what you should know about Mines and Money Miami.

Connect at Mines and Money Miami 2025

More than 900 industry participants are expected to attend, including over 100 representatives from mining companies. Around 400 investors, mainly from the United Kingdom, the US and Asia, will also be attending the event.



Sample lists of investors and mining companies attending are available on Mines and Money’s website.

In addition to networking opportunities onsite, attendees will be given the experience of meeting investors and fellow industry professionals outside the venue. The conference offers social events at venues such as luxury yachts and riverside terraces with skyline views, at which people can discuss potential collaborations, projects and ideas.

The Mines and Money Miami Connect platform will also return at the upcoming event. This system matches attendees with potential clients who are searching for their solutions and meet their criteria, speeding up the networking process.

The online platform also allows attendees to search potential collaborators by industry, region, product, commodity and much more. Mines and Money says that it led to 988 meetings at the last iteration of the conference.

Mines and Money Miami 2025 conference and exhibitions

Through individual presentations and panel talks, Mines and Money Miami speakers will shed light on the latest market commentary, project updates and insights in mining and investment.

The 2025 conference program boasts 22 speakers from a range of backgrounds, including executives of leading mining companies, investment agencies, consultancies and media and publishing professionals.

The list includes Mike McGlone of Bloomberg Intelligence, Chris Temple of National Investor Publishing, Dr. Sarah J. Ryker of the US Geological Survey, Emily Olson of Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Paul Renken of VSA Capital.

To keep professionals updated on the latest initiatives in mining products, projects and services, Mines and Money Miami 2025 will open its floors to exhibitions from various companies. This will give attendees the chance to "speak directly to hundreds of senior mining executives to assess and compare an extensive range of investment opportunities.”

The full list of confirmed exhibitors is available here. Several booths were still available at the time of writing.

Register for Mines and Money Miami 2025 now

Whether you’re a mining professional or an investor, Mines and Money Miami 2025 is a good way to widen your network. Register for a Mines and Money account here to access the full program and available packages.

Mines and Money networking opportunities will also take place at IMARC 2024 in Sydney and Resourcing Tomorrow 2024 in London. More details are available on Mines and Money’s website.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

