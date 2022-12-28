Minerva Surgical Surges On $30 Mln Private Placement

Markets
(RTTNews) - Minerva Surgical, Inc. (UTRS) shares are gaining more than 85 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the women's health company announced a share purchase agreement for the sale of 146.62 million shares in a private placement, led by Accelmed, at a price of $0.2046. Following the offering, Accelmed will become the controlling stockholder of Minerva. The total proceeds of the private placement are expected to be around $30 million.

Currently, shares are at $0.31, up 91.32 percent from the previous close of $0.1635 on a volume of 19,382,115.

