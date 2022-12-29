Markets
Minerva Surgical Appoints Todd Usen As CEO To Succeed David Clapper

December 29, 2022 — 01:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Minerva Surgical, Inc. (UTRS), a medical technology firm, said on Thursday that it has appointed Todd Usen as its new chief executive officer and president with effect from January 2, 2023.

Usen will succeed David Clapper, who has decided to retire.

For the last four years, Usen worked as the CEO of Activ Surgical, a digital surgery company focused on advanced surgical imaging and AI. From 2015 to 2018, he was President, Medical Systems Group, for Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

