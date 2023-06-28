Minerva Neurosciences Surges After Announcing $20 Mln In Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) shares are spiking more than 55 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced $20 million in a private placement.

The company said it has agreed to sell 1,425,000 common stock at a purchase price of $10 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 575,575 shares at a purchase price of $9.99 per pre-funded warrant, to Boehringer Ingelheim.

Minerva intends to use the net proceeds to support potential regulatory approval in the U.S., commercialization, and market launch of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia.

Currently, shares are at $9.34, up 55.07 percent from the previous close of $6.02 on a volume of 24,334,841.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.