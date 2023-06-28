News & Insights

Markets
NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Surges After Announcing $20 Mln In Private Placement

June 28, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) shares are spiking more than 55 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced $20 million in a private placement.

The company said it has agreed to sell 1,425,000 common stock at a purchase price of $10 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 575,575 shares at a purchase price of $9.99 per pre-funded warrant, to Boehringer Ingelheim.

Minerva intends to use the net proceeds to support potential regulatory approval in the U.S., commercialization, and market launch of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia.

Currently, shares are at $9.34, up 55.07 percent from the previous close of $6.02 on a volume of 24,334,841.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NERV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.