Minerva Neurosciences' schizophrenia drug misses main goal in study

May 29 (Reuters) - Drug developer Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O said on Friday its experimental drug for schizophrenia did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

The drug, roluperidone, did not show statistically significant difference from the placebo in reducing disease symptoms after 12 weeks of treatment, the company said.

