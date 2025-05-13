Minerva Neurosciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

Minerva Neurosciences reports Q1 2025 financial results, achieving Nasdaq compliance and reducing net loss compared to Q1 2024.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. announced its first-quarter 2025 results and updates on May 13, 2025. The company has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and continues discussions with the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for roluperidone, aimed at treating negative symptoms in schizophrenia. Financially, Minerva reported a reduced research and development expense of $1.4 million, down from $4.2 million in 2024, primarily due to fewer costs associated with FDA reviews. Its general and administrative expenses remained stable at $2.5 million. The company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, improving from $8.6 million the previous year, with cash reserves at approximately $17.4 million. The firm remains focused on developing treatments for central nervous system disorders, including roluperidone and MIN-301 for Parkinson’s disease.

Potential Positives

Minerva Neurosciences has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(3), allowing continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which supports investor confidence and market visibility.

The company has significantly reduced its net loss from $8.6 million in Q1 2024 to $3.8 million in Q1 2025, demonstrating improved financial performance and cost management.

Research and development expenses decreased from $4.2 million to $1.4 million year-over-year, reflecting a more efficient allocation of resources during the FDA review process.

The reduction in non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties from $2.3 million to zero indicates a positive shift in the company's financial obligations and liabilities.

Potential Negatives

Despite a decrease in net loss year-over-year, the company continues to operate at a significant deficit, with an accumulated deficit of $399.1 million.

The cash position has decreased from $21.5 million at the end of 2024 to $17.4 million, indicating potential liquidity issues.

The company is still addressing FDA feedback regarding the New Drug Application for roluperidone, suggesting ongoing regulatory challenges that could delay product development and commercialization.

FAQ

What were Minerva Neurosciences' financial results for Q1 2025?

For Q1 2025, Minerva reported a net loss of $3.8 million and R&D expenses of $1.4 million.

How much cash did Minerva have as of March 31, 2025?

Minerva's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled approximately $17.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

What is roluperidone's role in Minerva's development?

Roluperidone is being developed to treat negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.

Did Minerva address compliance issues with NASDAQ?

Yes, Minerva regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b)(3) on March 17, 2025.

What are Minerva's key therapeutic focuses?

Minerva focuses on developing therapies for central nervous system disorders including schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease.

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



(Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today reported business updates and financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ended on March 31, 2025.







Corporate Update







On March 17, 2025, we were formally notified by Nasdaq that we had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(3), and as such, will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





Interactions with the FDA continue with the goal of addressing questions raised in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) to our New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia as first



disclosed



in the first quarter of 2024.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Research and development (R&D) expense



: For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, R&D expense was $1.4 million and $4.2 million, respectively. R&D expense was lower versus the prior year period primarily due to costs associated with the FDA’s review of our NDA for roluperidone, costs for the C18 study, and lower compensation expenses.







General and administrative (G&A) expense:



For both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, G&A expense was $2.5 million.







Non-cash interest expense



: For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties was zero and $2.3 million, respectively. Non-cash interest expense was lower versus the prior year period due to revising our estimates for the timing and amount of future royalty payments to be received under the royalty arrangement. During the third quarter of 2024, we adjusted the carrying amount of our liability related to the sale of future royalties to the initial payment of $60 million. This adjustment resulted in the recognition of $26.6 million in other income during the third quarter of 2024, representing the amount of non-cash interest expense amortized through June 30, 2024.







Net loss:



Net loss was $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, or a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.50, as compared to net loss of $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, or a basic and diluted net loss per share of $1.13.







Cash Position:



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2025 were approximately $17.4 million, as compared to $21.5 million at December 31, 2024.









About Minerva Neurosciences









Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva’s goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options, including roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia and MIN-301 for Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit the Company’s



website.











Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements herein with respect to Minerva’s ability to remediate or otherwise resolve issues and deficiencies identified in the CRL and the outcome of its interactions with the FDA; and Minerva’s expectation that it will maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards and will be able to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, Minerva’s ability to address FDA’s feedback and timing thereof; uncertainties associated with regulatory processes, including the content and timing of decisions by the FDA; general risks associated with developing biopharmaceutical product candidates; management’s ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional capital to fund its clinical development plans, operations and corporate objectives on terms acceptable to Minerva; general economic conditions; and other factors that are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Minerva’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025, as updated by its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Minerva’s website at







http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com/







.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.









Contact



:







Investor inquiries:







Frederick Ahlholm





Chief Financial Officer





Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.







info@minervaneurosciences.com









Media inquiries:







Helen Shik





Principal





Shik Communications LLC







helen@shikcommunications.com













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA













(Unaudited)

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024

















(in thousands)













ASSETS











Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents





$





17,290









$





21,362













Restricted cash









100













100













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









535













807













Total current assets









17,925













22,269













Equipment and capitalized software, net









4













6













Goodwill









14,869













14,869













Total assets





$





32,798









$





37,144































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT











Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable





$





640









$





1,608













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









1,307













1,229













Total current liabilities









1,947













2,837













Long-term liabilities:

















Liability related to the sale of future royalties









60,000













60,000













Total liabilities









61,947













62,837













Stockholders' deficit:

















Common stock









1













1













Additional paid-in capital









369,980













369,683













Accumulated deficit









(399,130





)









(395,377





)









Total stockholders' deficit









(29,149





)









(25,693





)









Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit





$





32,798









$





37,144











































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended March 31,









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















2025

















2024















Operating expenses:

















Research and development





$





1,362









$





4,167













General and administrative









2,541













2,515













Total operating expenses









3,903













6,682













Loss from operations









(3,903





)









(6,682





)

























Foreign exchange (losses) gains









(8





)









5













Investment income









158













358













Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties









-













(2,250





)









Net loss





$





(3,753





)





$





(8,569





)

























Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.50





)





$





(1.13





)









Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted









7,569













7,569



























