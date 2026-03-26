Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Price Target Increased by 61.11% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for Minerva Neurosciences (NasdaqCM:NERV) has been revised to $7.40 / share. This is an increase of 61.11% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.54% from the latest reported closing price of $6.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minerva Neurosciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NERV is 0.39%, an increase of 11,730.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,065.46% to 23,072K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 5,372K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing an increase of 74.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NERV by 542.66% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 4,323K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company.

Logos Global Management holds 3,311K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,838K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company.

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,365K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company.

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