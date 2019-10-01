Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV)

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

William B. Boni -- Vice President, Investor Relations/Corporate Communications

Good morning. Our press release became available at 7.30 a.m. Eastern Time today and can be found on the Investors section of our website, along with this webcast. Joining me today from Minerva is Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Following his update, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's discussion will include statements about the company's future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors that are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our filings with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2019. Any forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today's date, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, and the company disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after today's call, except as required by law.

I would now like to turn the call over to Remy Luthringer.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Bill. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me on this call are Geoff Race, CFO and CBO and Rick Russell, President.

I'm going to cover three topics this morning, starting with our programs in roluperidone, also known as MIN-101, followed by MIN-117, and finally seltorexant, also known as MIN-202. Roluperidone, we are continuing to recruit our Phase 3 trial in patients with schizophrenia who present with predominant negative symptoms. Our objective is to enroll 501 patients at approximately 60 sites in US and Europe.

As announced previously, our target was to have topline results in the fourth quarter 2019. Today, we are updating this guidance. We now expect to complete enrollment at approximately at year-end, with topline results from the 12-week double-blind portion of the study available in the first half of 2020. The factors which impacted our patient recruitment are the following: In the middle of the year, one of our external contractors suffered a cyber-attack, resulting in a disruption of their IT systems. Resolution of these issues ultimately reduced the speed at which our clinical sites could enroll patients. I really would like to stress that this only impacted the speed at which we could screen patients and no trial data were affected. Our contractor is now operating at full capability and our clinical sites now have the information they need to screen and randomize patients efficiently. Also, over the summer period, patient screening rates and subsequent randomization slowed more than we expected during the season. I am pleased to report that enrollment rates have now returned to expected levels.

As of today, we have randomized 384 patients and in addition to the patients randomized, we have currently 33 patients in screening, meaning that we have a significant pool of potential additional patients to be randomized in the coming few weeks. Moving forward, we will provide additional updates, including the announcement of completion of enrollment.

Our objective since the beginning of the study was and remains to rigorously maintain the quantity of patient screening and selection to ensure all enrolled patients strictly meet the study's predefined entry criteria. Rigorous maintenance of patient selection criteria is particularly important in our study as it is critical to have a detail and accurate knowledge of patients' symptoms during the last six months prior to enrollment. Confronting with a choice between expanding the number of trial sites to compensate for slower enrollment and jeopardizing the integrity of the study, we elected to maintain quality over speed and stay up to the course.

One last point I would like to highlight for the ongoing roluperidone study is that an independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has access on a regular basis to an up-to-date trial safety data. The last meeting of the DSMB took place in July, and we are really pleased to note that the DSMB recommended continuation of the study with no changes to the protocol.

Other activities related to the roluperidone program continues on schedule, and in the last week, we have entered into a commercial supply agreement with Catalent, under which we will transition from pilot to commercial scale manufacturing and packaging. Taking into account all of the above, we do not believe recent events will have a significant effect on the timing of our submission of the NDA for roluperidone.

I would like now to move onto MIN-117. I'm extremely pleased to report that we have completed patient screening in our Phase 2b trial in patients with a diagnosis of major depressive disorder or MDD comorbid anxiety. Topline results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2019, as we guided previously. MDD patients with comorbid anxiety generally report greater severity of symptoms and poor long-term prognosis compared to MDD patients without anxiety. According to published literature, as many as 60% of patients with depression also experience anxiety. To the best of our knowledge, there is no approved treatment available for this patient population, which confers unique positioning for MIN-117. This positive result from this trial in hand, we plan to initiate preparation for the Phase 3 program that will study the benefit of MIN-117 in depressed patients with comorbid anxiety. I really look forward to telling you more about the results of the study and next steps in this program.

Finally, I am very pleased to discuss the topline results of the third Phase 2 of the trial with seltorexant referenced as the MDD2002 study. To recap, this was a relatively small exploratory study in patients with MDD not responding adequately to SSRIs or SNRIs. The study was principally intended to generate data to assist this Phase 3 trial design. Adjuvant seltorexant was compared to standard-of-care-driven [Phonetic] antipsychotics. Quetiapine was chosen as a comparator, as it is the only antipsychotic approved in the US and Europe for this indication.

102 patients with MDD not responding adequately to SSRIs and SNRIs were enrolled and received either flexible doses of seltorexant, 20 milligram and 40 milligram or approved doses of quetiapine, 150 milligram and 300 milligram as an add-on treatment to SSRIs or SNRIs over a treatment duration of six months. In the second Phase 2 study of seltorexant as adjunctive therapy in patients with MDD, who responded inadequately to the current SSRI or SNRI therapy. Results from this first study referenced as MDD2001 study are reported few months ago. The two main differences between the studies are that in the MDD2001 study, the treatment duration was much shorter and seltorexant was compared to placebo rather to standard of care as it is a case in the present MDD2002 study.

Before jumping into the results, I would like to make some preliminary remarks to avoid any confusion or misinterpretation of the data. First, as already mentioned, the main proposal of the MDD2002 study is signal detection to assist this planning of future Phase 3 studies. Thus, detecting statistical significance is not expected due to the small sample size. So, primary endpoint was discontinuation of therapy over six months due to all causes. So, seltorexant showed a quantitative advantage in the number of discontinuations, with 41% discontinuations versus 47% discontinuation in quetiapine arm. And as expected statistical significance between the two treatments arms was not observed.

With respect to the improvement in mood, the data presented in the currently shown slide clearly demonstrate that patients who mostly stayed on 20 milligram dose of seltorexant experienced a greater improvement in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale or MADRS, minus 22.7 points after six months compared to patients under 40 milligram dose, minus 7.9 points, the 150 milligram quetiapine dose, minus 17 points and the 300 milligram quetiapine dose, minus 14.1 points. Consistent with previous MDD trials and particularly in the MDD2001 file, we noted a greater improvement in MADRS score in patients with sleep disturbances who received a 20 milligram dose of seltorexant.

The Insomnia Severity Index scale has been used to quantify the severity of insomnia in patients needed to have a score superior or equal to 15 on this scale to 40 to the group of patients with sleep disturbances. In these patients with sleep disturbances, the 20 milligram seltorexant dose showed improvement of minus 26.5 compared to 7 points for the 40 milligram seltorexant dose, minus 18.2 points for the quetiapine 150 milligram dose and 13.8 points for the quetiapine 300 milligram dose. Patients who remain on the seltorexant 20 milligram dose achieved 33% response based on the MADRS total score improving by 50% or equal to 50% from baseline compared to 22% response in combined quetiapine group.

The overall safety profile of seltorexant groups was favorable compared to quetiapine, consistent with prior seltorexant studies, and extended to long-term exposure here over six months. Patients receiving seltorexant also experienced fewer potential treatment-related discontinuation than did patients receiving quetiapine, 29.4% versus 47.1%.

In summary, as shown on this slide, after completing full clinical studies with seltorexant in MDD and insomniac patients, the takeaways are: Seltorexant shows meaningful and consistent improvement in mood and sleep symptoms. In depressed patients, seltorexant shows improvement in mood as monotherapy and as advanced therapy to SSRIs or SNRIs. The effect of seltorexant on mood is stronger in patients with insomnia. Among the doses tested, the 20 milligram dose has shown the most robust and consistent effect on mood. Seltorexant showed improvement effect in both sleep induction and sleep maintenance compared to zolpidem in both adult and elderly subjects suffering from insomnia. Seltorexant has a very good safety profile and tolerability profile that cannot be discriminated from placebo. Taking the sum of our work today to data, the data, sorry, point convincingly into a new mechanism of action that shows benefit of current treatments for both insomnia and MDD with an encouraging safety profile. We really look forward to the next steps of this program.

Finally, and in conclusion, I believe Minerva has made continued and consistent progress in all of its programs so far this year in spite of some delays in seltorexant Phase 3 recruitment that were beyond our control. We are focused on delivering our near-term objectives and we remain confident in our mission to break new ground in the treatment of a wide range of CNS disorders with high unmet need.

Thank you all for your participation in today's call and I now would like to turn the call back to the operator for any questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jason Butler with JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking questions and Remy, thank you for providing all the clarity, the details on the call. So first question on roluperidone. Can you say in more detail when the cyber-attack occurred and how many patients had been enrolled at the time? And is there any risk that randomization or drug assignment or drug that patients received was affected or any other things that could have infected the integrity of the trial conduct? Thanks.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jason. Of course, yes, an important question. So as a company, we became aware about this toward the end of summer, yes, but probably I mean, the things were going on much before. But as a company and the provider was trying to solve the problem, but as a company, we were aware about this through the end of the summer.

In terms of your second point, clearly, I mean, this has no impact on the randomization, because it is a completely separate provider, at least a complete separate activity in the trial and it has no impact on this. But when we became aware, definitely we had significantly less patients in the trial. So what it means in other words is that since the problem is under control, we are back on track in terms of screening and randomization.

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay. And then just I think I just want to clarify what you said. Obviously, you're still focused on quality of patient versus speed. I just want to confirm you haven't increased the number of sites that you're enrolling at? Is it correct?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Jason. I mean, we had these discussions very often. And I mean, as you know, with all the studies I have done in my life, I learned something is that you should really stick to what you have decided at the beginning. And in this case, I think the essence here was a key that, I mean, you have not too much sites, because I mean, this is increasing variability, this is increasing noise. So, bottom line or short answer, we have not changed anything in terms of number of sites.

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Great. And then just one question on seltorexant in terms of next steps. You mentioned that the Phase 3 program could include both MDD and insomnia. Can you just speak to how this would work logistically, both in terms of conducting the trial and your interactions with FDA and EMA, given the partnership structure with Janssen and when we might get an update on the Phase 3 development plan? Thanks.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Jason, again, great questions. So I guess you're speaking about Phase 3 because of safe Phase 2. But definitely, as I think I said last time in the call or when we discussed together, this molecule is so interesting and we have a problem, which is we have too many options. But I mean, this is obviously an extremely good problem to have. But what is really crystal clear is that the response as you have seen here, you have seen we are speaking about 26 points decrease of the MADRS after six months. So basically, yes, most of these patients are completely, I'd say, relieved from any depression disorders.

But I mean, this response is really related also to something which I think is behind the mechanism of action, which is really to control hyperarousal. And at the end of the day, this is translated in the symptoms of insomnia. So definitely insomnia and mood are linked together. We are currently working very closely with our colleagues from Johnson & Johnson in order to come up with the best optimal plan for the two indications. And we are in a preparation mode to go to the FDA for advice or for getting that input. So please stay a little bit with us in order to get to full clarity of the Phase 3 program before, I mean, we need to have some steps of still accomplished. It will happen very soon, it will happen very soon. So stay with us a little bit more.

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Great. Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joel Beatty with Citi. Your line is now open.

Joel Beatty -- Citi -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. The first question is on roluperidone. Could you give us a sense of the breakdown between patients in the US and Europe, I guess, both in terms of the 384 patients that are currently enrolled. But then also, what percent do you expect it to finish out toward the end of the study?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

So Joel, a great question. As of today, as you have seen, we have seen some patients to be recruited. So, I cannot give you a final number, but what I can say is that, I mean, the things are speeding up quite nicely. Remember, US has started before Europe and I think the things are really going into the right direction in terms of split. But again, I cannot give you any final answer because we have still some patients to be recruited. So I really will give you the update later on.

Joel Beatty -- Citi -- Analyst

Got it. I think toward the beginning of the study that there was a goal of 30%. It sounds like you have talked about with FDA. Does that 30% still seem realistic or could you be close or is it even still needed from the FDA?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Let me answer the last part of your question. So remember when -- what we -- we proposed to do our best efforts to go to 30% in the US. So this was a proactive proposal from the company and it was accepted, obliged by the FDA. So also to put it in the context, what we need is obviously the overall study to be positive to show a P value, yes. I mean, so this is a primary endpoint. And this has been accepted by the FDA as well. So the only thing or the only proposal here, which is obviously important of the US patients is to demonstrate that if you're US patient, you are responding to the same way as the overall patient with schizophrenia and having negative symptoms.

So we're not looking here for any P value, we are not looking here for anything like this because again the primary endpoint is the overall study and I'd say, differentiation between placebo and the treatment. So the 30% is not a magic number, 30% is an objective. And if I mean the US patients are going into the same direction as in terms of improvement of negative symptoms obviously, because this is a primary and only primary endpoint, I think we are in good shape.

Joel Beatty -- Citi -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks for the helpful explanation. And then sorry, I think, just one more question on this topic. The cyber-attack, was it affecting a certain region? Did it affect enrollment in Europe or the US?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

In fact, I mean, it affected all the countries, I mean, so -- this is a provider for all the lab tests and all these feedback you have to give to sites in terms of safety before including the patient and this was general. So their complete system was down. I think it's known from a lot of other companies were using this provider and everybody suffered by this. So it was really globally, US and Europe, and different countries where we are running the study.

Joel Beatty -- Citi -- Analyst

I see. Got it. All right. Switching to seltorexant, for the MDD2002 results released today, if I remember correctly, there was also a placebo arm in that study. Are you able to share any information about how seltorexant compared to placebo with us?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

I don't think there was a placebo arm in this study, Joel. I mean, basically the study was we were starting with patients who did not respond adequately to SSRIs and SNRIs. So really, I mean, this is the target population. And afterwards, I mean, we randomized this population in either getting our molecule 20 milligram or 40 milligram. So basically the prescriber has a possibility to move from 20 milligram to 40 milligram, if he was thinking that this is the case. And the other half of the population received the quetiapine 150 milligram and 300 milligram. And these are -- as you know, these are the approved doses for this indication in depression. And so we compared really, I mean, two populations who received either our drug or quetiapine. So there is no placebo in this study.

In the other study, remember in the 2001 study, the first study, which was a more classic study, while we were doing those finding for seltorexant and here, yes indeed, we compared to placebo. And this was obviously a short study, few weeks of treatments like you're doing usually. So clearly in the 2002 study reported today, there is no placebo.

Joel Beatty -- Citi -- Analyst

Okay. Good. Got it. That makes sense. Thanks very much.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Joel.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Douglas Tsao with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Douglas Tsao -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. So, Remy, just to be clear, so this only affected the system that was screening patients and to clarify again, were patients lost, who had been screened and you had to just replace them? Or was it just simply that the pace of screening slowed down?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

So, great question. I think the two happened. Yes, I mean, we lost patients because, I mean, the screening duration here is maximum 28 days and when -- obviously those things are going over 28 days and you have not the lab tests you need, the patient cannot be included. So, yes indeed, I mean, we were experiencing, how to say, a slowdown due to the fact that some patients could not be randomized, which were OK in terms of the negative symptoms, which were OK in terms of inclusion criteria. But because we did not have the results of the lab tests, we could not include the patients, so we lost them.

And as you know, in this patient population, quicker you can include them when you have all the data in hand to include them, better it is. And yes indeed, I mean, the second aspect is what I was highlighting in my call is really that I mean, the sites did not have the kits to do all the measurements or the assessments and so they had to slow down basically the number of patients treated. So, it is really the two aspects which are definitely the reason why.

Douglas Tsao -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Okay. And no data appears to have been -- or you've confirmed that none of the data has been -- was corrupted in any way?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

No. Zero data corrupted. So obviously, what we have done as soon as we have became aware, we have really pushed our CRO, who is coordinating all of this, I mean, to really make sure that, I mean, each site when, I mean, a patient [Indecipherable] in a visit during the treatment phase the blood samples were picked up, we found the system which was to ship the samples nevertheless to be analyzed in order really not to jeopardize in no way the patients who were already in the study. So really, this is really referring to the patients who were in the screening phase but not included or not randomized and the patients, how to say, who were in the backlog somehow of the sites to be screened.

Douglas Tsao -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Okay. Great.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

And I'd say -- and if you allow me just an additional comment. And this is what I said also in my call is that, since few weeks that it's not really since long, I mean, we are back and everybody has now access to the tools, has access to all what they need, I mean, speaking about the sites. And we have seen the screening increasing again. So, definitely we are back on track. And I think that, I mean, this provider is now also back on track, because as you can guess even personally checked with each side if they have all what they need. And I think I can say that they have all what they need as we speak.

Douglas Tsao -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then one final, is there any financial recourse for the company in terms of lost time?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

It's definitely causing problems for the company, but on the other hand, I think we have to complete the study now in good conditions with good quality and let us continue to work. So I decided really that we continue to work to get really an exchange with this provider as we have with the other providers. Again, we have our CRO, because I do not want to be as a sponsor influential at the end of the day. I just give some advice. And we have decided to continue to work with this provider and hopefully everybody and I'm convinced everybody will do the best efforts to really come to the happy conclusion with this study.

Douglas Tsao -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Biren Amin with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yes. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Remy, on this role paradigm on cyber-attack, I guess what gives you confidence that another attack doesn't occur at this provider and slows down enrollment again?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Great question like always. So basically what I have done as a CEO of Minerva, I have asked again the CRO and this provider to come up with a backup planning. So in other words, the system is now back on track that I wanted to have a backup plan if something happens again. That's because, as you know, cyber-attacks happen on a regular basis. I mean, I remember last year, I see hospitals in the UK and here, this is one of the biggest providers, yes, I mean, in terms of lab tests. It is in the top five. So we have a backup plan, which is to, how to say, have paperwork which can be done in order to ship the samples. We have an additional company for the shipment of the samples to be brought to the site of analysis. So we have really, I think, a good backup plan in place if anything happens again.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. And then just on the enrollment rate, you'd mentioned that the enrollment rate in the trial slowed in the summer. Can you disclose what that was? And what your current enrollment rate is currently in the Phase 3?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

So I think the slowdown in summer was obviously due to summer, but also to this ongoing problem. So, I mean, so I definitely put this two aspects. But definitely, yes, I mean, I was hoping that the slowdown was a little bit less. And I was not really pushing more than this for a very good reason is that when you are entering the summer period, the sites have also little bit less staff on site. So in terms of quality, I think there is no good reason why you should push.

So I cannot completely quantify to give you the complete right answer to your question. But what I can say is that, I mean, we had a lot of patients in screening who could not be, how to say, randomized. And I think the slowdown when I see where we are today, I mean, again, I follow this on the daily basis and afterwards we have an update on a weekly basis, I think we increased -- we doubled the screening rate basically since all is back on track.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. And then on 117, given screening is completed and it's a six-week treatment period in the trial, how long do you expect it will take the company to conduct data analysis?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

So, as you know, I mean, when you, how to say, going toward the analysis of the data, all is in place. I mean, all the statistical routines have been put in place. As we speak, we are doing the clearing or the cleaning of the last queries and as soon as we have this done -- and here I think we have to give a little bit time just a few -- two weeks or so to the sites and to the CRO to do the job. Afterwards, I think we can start to analyze the data. So I'm not saying that the data will come in two weeks. I'm just saying that, I mean, we are pushing as much as we can in order to get the data clean and that we can do the statistical analysis. But definitely this will happen before the Christmas or the end of the year holiday.

By the way, it's great, if you allow me, just keep in mind that this is a 324 patients study. And because the screening was going extremely well over the last few weeks, I mean, we will end up with more patients in the study, which by the way, is a good thing, yes, because we cannot just stop patients who are in the middle of the screening. So, definitely we will have a little bit more patients. But this is a very large study and I am really looking forward to the data, because this is an important molecule in my mind.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

So tell us a little bit about that, because you're looking at MADRS depression on the primary endpoint and HAM-A, the anxiety score in the secondary endpoint. So what is clinically relevant fact in the trial?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

So I have seen your report because you did a great job on this. And I told you that, I mean, if I see three points -- excuse me, difference between placebo and treatment. I mean, for me, this is bringing this molecule to the right place. I mean, I'm speaking of difference with placebo. And this is about anxiety and I still stick to this one. I mean, if we see something which is really close to three points or above three points, I think this is great.

In terms of anxiety, this is obviously not the primary endpoint. So we are really looking to try to reproduce what we have seen in the Phase 2b. So here we have not fixed any level. I mean, here, I want to see an improvement. I want to see how big improvement is in a large trial. And I want to be able to decide if this is the right population moving forward and to power it correctly for depression and for anxiety. So for anxiety, I have no magic number. This is data-driven and it will dictate what we are doing in Phase 3.

But it's a little bit outside your question, but I wanted to mention why I am so keen on this indication. I think as I tried to say in the call, I mean, this is publications or literature is telling you 60% of the patients have anxiety associated to depression. I personally think that it's a little bit more because in my clinical career, I have never seen a patient with depression without anxiety to be very clear, but whatever. So what you need here is an extremely well tolerated molecule. You need a molecule where, I mean, you have not the side effects of the other antidepressant. And obviously you need to have a strong effect on mood. And I think we have all this. I mean, again, today the safety data are completely blinded. But when I'm looking to the safety profile of this molecule or the feedback we've got among these more than 324 patients, it is basically nothing.

So here we have an extremely well tolerated drug. Keep in mind also that we are doing some cognitive exploration. So just really to explore further down the road the effect on cognition. You can see again the signal we have seen in the Phase 2a plus real improvement in mood and anxiety. I think this is a completely unique drug, this is a monotherapy and keep in mind that the FDA is now pushing for monotherapy trials. So all this said, I think we have here a very unique drug.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

So one last question on anxiety. Should we maybe compare it to the SAGE-217 compound, where they showed, I think it was around a four-point improvement on HAM-A for two weeks?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

I will not go into this four points or three points or five points, I think it has to be put into context of the patient population and also the improvement in mood combination and the safety profile. But yes, indeed, I mean, obviously four, five points improvement would be great, but if it is little bit less and we have really patients responding extremely well in an extremely well tolerated environment. In terms of mood, I think this is not any showstopper. This is very, very encouraging anyway. But let us see and let us discuss about it when we have the data in hand please.

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Myles Minter with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Myles Minter -- William Blair -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I'm just wondering whether the 33 patients that are currently in screening, are they EU or US origin. And historically what's the success rate, I guess, of screening a patient through to the randomization there?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Great question. So, I obviously cannot tell you how is the proportion here. But I mean, as we move forward, I mean, it's always some patients coming from the US and patients coming from the different countries in Europe. Now, in terms of screen failure, as I reported in the past, it is very, very clear that in the US the screen failure rate is definitely much higher, really significantly higher than in Europe. And the explanation is quite simple. And again, people listening to this call should not think that I think that in the US we cannot do clinical researches, but I mean, it is how the ways that -- how the studies are set up. I mean, patients are recruited by advertisement. The sites do not have the complete history of the patient and this is a reason why we have more screen failure, which bottom line is a good sign, because, I mean, this shows that I mean our filter is really working in order to pick up patients who should not enter the study.

So basically, I mean, it's more as two times more -- even more than two times more screen failure in the US as compared to Europe. I don't want to go completely into the percentage of patients, but it is true that it is highly significant. I mean, in the US, it is above 50%, largely above 50%. In Europe, it is largely below 50%. So, this gives you some -- an idea. But again, I mean, to your first question, this 33 patients, this is was as of yesterday. And obviously this week we continue to screen and now we are going full speed without jeopardizing quality and I think we will see quite a lot of these patients entering the study at the end of the day are being randomized.

Myles Minter -- William Blair -- Analyst

Okay. And then do you have an update on the open label portion of the trial, the conversion rate of patients coming out of the double-blind and into that open label trial? And also, do you have any sense of FDA requirements or your discussions with them over if 40 weeks on a new formulated drug is enough from a safety perspective?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Great question. So we never reported to have any patients entered into the extension, but what I can tell you is that, it is extremely impressive as number of patients are moving to the extension. And for me, this is an extremely important sign because it shows that some patients are really improving during the double-blind phase. And the caregivers, the psychiatrists, or the PI and the patients really want to go into the extension. I could even give you some case reports of patients who have dramatically improved and really are, how to say, asking, if they cannot extend beyond the 12 months. Obviously, we cannot do this, but I mean, we have really caregivers and patients are asking for this and psychiatrists.

So, coming back to your second part asked about the FDA, basically, and I think this was extremely clear during the end of Phase 2 meeting, the primary end point again to get this drug, how to say, considered for approval is 12 weeks of treatment versus placebo. The extension is here, obviously, to see, if I mean, this efficacy is maintained or developed. And I mean the Phase 2b data really pointing toward the fact that, I mean, the improvement is ongoing over time. And that means the primary objective of this extension is to tick the box of 100 patients exposed for one year. And as of today, I am extremely relaxed about this requirement. So clearly, we will have the 100 patients exposed to the drug for one year.

Myles Minter -- William Blair -- Analyst

And just finally to confirm with the data safety monitoring committee, they haven't received any reports of cardiac effects with this newly reformulated drug?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

So, the DSMB receives all safety data and including obviously, the cardiac data. And it is DSMB because -- and I'm not minimizing it, because our only signal is, yes, indeed, I mean, when the exposure of one of the metabolite is increasing, we have this QTc increases. We have cardiologists in the DSMB. So it is obviously very concentrated, I would say, without obviously saying that they're not looking to the other safety aspects, but the other safety aspects are completely clean. I mean, because I know this obviously also from the double-blind dataset, there is nothing there yet. But I mean, so they are already looking for the cardiac safety. It was a popular eye [Phonetic], it was a very concentrated eye and based on the data they have seen until July, they are not changing any recommendation. I mean, the message is continue as done.

One word about the formulation. I mean, so as you know we have done a bridging studies between Phase 2b and Phase 3. So we have compared the exposure of the new formulation compared to the formulation we have used into Phase 2b and we are completely bioequivalent in terms of exposure of the parent component of roluperidone, which is driving the efficacy because our PKPD analysis have -- are clearly showing that the efficacy is driven by exposure and by the parent compound. What we have obviously shown is that the ratio between parent compound and the metabolite who has this parent binding is increased. So basically, I mean, you are increasing the safety margin.

So all this said, you know also that we have done a study, which is a study with a new formulation while we went up to 256 milligram. We stopped at 256 milligram, not for any reason, which was a safer reason, because it just didn't make sense to go above 256 milligram, because here we have a very nice safety margin compared to the 64 milligram, which is the highest dose we are using in our Phase 3 trial.

So when you put all this together, I think we have here an extremely good final formulation. We had also the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA about the CMC where we really exposed the final formulation of the plan moving forward. And this is the reason why we really moved forward and as you have seen, we have now signed this agreement with Catalent in order to continue to be ready when this drug gets approved.

Myles Minter -- William Blair -- Analyst

Beautiful. Thanks very much for the questions.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jessica Schmerler with Chardan. Your line is now open.

Jessica Schmerler -- Chardan -- Analyst

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Two quick questions. One on roluperidone and one on seltorexant. For roluperidone, you mentioned earlier in the call that you don't anticipate any significant changes to the timing of the NDA filing. Given that you're not enrolling new sites or doing anything to challenge the quality of the trial, can you give an update on when you expect that 12 months data as well as sort of how you feel confident that the trial won't be -- or the read out and FDA filing won't be delayed?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So clearly we will give the update as soon as we are completely enrolled, I mean, this for sure. And just keep in mind that as I just mentioned before, I mean, the extension data are here to tick the box of 12 months safety. So as soon as we have the 12 weeks, so the three months double-blind results, which was a primary -- which is a primary endpoint, we can complete, I would say, the most of the NDA package. We already are very well advanced in all the modules, obviously part of the module with the results of the Phase 3. And so as you know, when you have your primary endpoint, when you are ready to start the discussion with the FDA, we will start the discussion with the FDA. So, I mean, and yes, of course we will have the 12-month safety data coming in and we will add the safety data once they are coming in. So really -- I really don't think that this has a major impact on filing our NDA.

Again, if something should happen or if I mean something should change, we will definitely keep you informed. I think this is a way, I mean, I see as a relationship with everybody around the table. I mean, we have to be very transparent. I have been always very transparent that I give priority to quality compared to quantity or to speed. And I would give an update if something happens. But as of today, I think we are really confident that we are able to keep this completely under control.

Jessica Schmerler -- Chardan -- Analyst

Great. Thanks. And then for seltorexant, in terms of the treatment-related discontinuations, in the press release, it mentions the 29.4% for seltorexant versus 47.1%. Should that be interpreted as essentially all of the quetiapine patients were treatment-related discontinuations, whereas only a subset of the discontinuation for seltorexant were treatment-related?

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sorry, I was on mute. Sorry. This is related to all the patients who have been in either the seltorexant arm or in the quetiapine arm. So clearly this is all the reasons of discontinuation. So it's a quite strange wording, but I mean, this is how it is. As you have seen, treatment-related, and I give this information at the end of my talk, when you're looking to treatment-related discontinuation, the delta between quetiapine and seltorexant is completely becoming bigger. I mean, so clearly it's referring to patients who have decided to leave the study, people who have withdrawn [Indecipherable] consent, people who have definitely experienced some side effects. So it's the overall population basically. So it's all causes of discontinuation.

Jessica Schmerler -- Chardan -- Analyst

Great. Thank you so much for taking my questions.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Remy Luthringer for any closing remarks.

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Thank you so much and thanks for everybody to be on this call. And please be assured that, I mean, we continue to move forward. I think we made extremely, extremely good progress in 2019. All these positive readouts, 117 who is coming very soon and I think we are now back on track with 101 to deliver the best data and shows that, I mean, this molecule is extremely important for patients. So thank you all for listening. And we will update you as quickly as possible about the progress when it occurs. Thank you so much and speak to you very soon. Bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Call participants:

William B. Boni -- Vice President, Investor Relations/Corporate Communications

Remy Luthringer -- Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Joel Beatty -- Citi -- Analyst

Douglas Tsao -- H.C. Wainwright -- Analyst

Biren Amin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Myles Minter -- William Blair -- Analyst

Jessica Schmerler -- Chardan -- Analyst

