Minerva Neurosciences falls as US FDA declines to approve drug for schizophrenia symptoms

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences NERV.O said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve its drug to regulate behavioral changes in patients with schizophrenia that can cause social withdrawal and lack of motivation.

The company's shares fell 53% to $3.23.

The decision marks another hurdle for Minerva after the health regulator denied to review its initial marketing application for the drug in 2022.

The FDA in its so-called "Complete Response Letter" told Minerva that the mid-to-late stage study of the drug roluperidone was not sufficient to establish substantial evidence of its effectiveness.

The regulator said the company's marketing application did not provide "clinically meaningful" evidence of change in negative symptoms, or those that result in loss or absence of normal functions, in patients with schizophrenia.

The FDA asked Massachusetts-based Minerva to submit at least one additional study for the drug as well as data showing roluperidone's safety and efficacy when used along with other antipsychotic medications.

In April 2022, the health agency raised concerns about the applicability of results from the drug's mid-stage study conducted in Europe.

The FDA also raised concerns about the data from the late-stage study.

Roluperidone works by blocking certain receptors involved in the regulation of some brain functions such as mood, cognition, sleep and anxiety.

The drug also avoids blocking a set of receptors called dopaminergic receptors, which are the key targets of antipsychotic drugs.

