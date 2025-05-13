MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES Earnings Results: $NERV Reports Quarterly Earnings

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES ($NERV) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.50 per share, beating estimates of -$1.09 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NERV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 29,100 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,648
- APELLA CAPITAL, LLC added 20,625 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,062
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 20,224 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,929
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 13,829 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,722
- UBS GROUP AG removed 10,540 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,415
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 8,525 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,939
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,357 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,901
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.