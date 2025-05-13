Stocks
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES Earnings Results: $NERV Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 13, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES ($NERV) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.50 per share, beating estimates of -$1.09 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 29,100 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,648
  • APELLA CAPITAL, LLC added 20,625 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,062
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 20,224 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,929
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 13,829 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,722
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 10,540 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,415
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 8,525 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,939
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 5,357 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,901

