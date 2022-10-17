Markets
NERV

Minerva Neurosciences: FDA Refuses To Accept NDA For Roluperidone

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding the New Drug Application for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting.

Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva, said: "The company intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA."

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences are down 64% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NERV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular