Minerva Neurosciences: FDA Refuses To Accept NDA For Roluperidone

(RTTNews) - Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding the New Drug Application for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting.

Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva, said: "The company intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA."

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences are down 64% in pre-market trade on Monday.

