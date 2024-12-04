Minerva Group Announces Registrar Changes for 2025

Power Financial Group Limited (HK:0397) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Minerva Group Holding Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent to Appleby Global Corporate Services in Bermuda, effective January 1, 2025. Additionally, the company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar will switch to Tricor Investor Services Limited. These changes could impact shareholders and investors involved with Minerva’s stocks.

For further insights into HK:0397 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.