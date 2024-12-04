News & Insights

Minerva Group Announces Registrar Changes for 2025

December 04, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Power Financial Group Limited (HK:0397) has released an update.

Minerva Group Holding Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent to Appleby Global Corporate Services in Bermuda, effective January 1, 2025. Additionally, the company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar will switch to Tricor Investor Services Limited. These changes could impact shareholders and investors involved with Minerva’s stocks.

