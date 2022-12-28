Markets
Minerva Falls After FDA Rejects NDA For Roluperidone For Treatment Of Schizophrenia

December 28, 2022 — 10:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company said it is disappointed to announce that the FDA has confirmed the refuse to file letter dated October 14, 2022 remains in effect in respect of the NDA for Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Currently, shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company are at $1.85, down 20.94 percent from the previous close of $2.34 on a volume of 117,785.

