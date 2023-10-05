Minerva (B3:BEEF3) Price Target Decreased by 8.38% to 14.63

The average one-year price target for Minerva (B3:BEEF3) has been revised to 14.63 / share. This is an decrease of 8.38% from the prior estimate of 15.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.93% from the latest reported closing price of 8.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minerva. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEEF3 is 0.12%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.95% to 38,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRNEX - T. Rowe Price New Era Fund holds 7,467K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 5,611K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,750K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,479K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,944K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.