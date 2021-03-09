Miners weigh on European stocks after best day in four months

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 9 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Tuesday after posting their best session in four months, as a retreat in commodity prices pressured miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.1% in early deals, with miners .SXPP falling 1.9% and automakers .SXAP dropping 1%.

Dalian iron ore futures fell by the 10% daily limit after anti-pollution restrictions in China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan, while metal prices were also hit by a firm dollar.IRONORE/MET/L

UK-listed miners Rio Tinto RIO.L, BHP Group BHPB.L and Anglo American AAL.L fell more than 2%, weighing on UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE.

The German DAX .GDAXI eased 0.3% after hitting an all-time high in the previous session.

German automotive parts maker Continental AG CONG.DE fell 5.1% after it reported a 12.7% drop in group sales, thanks in part to falling revenue in the automotive, rubber and powertrain divisions.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.