Miners weigh on Australian shares; inflation slowdown reaffirms view rate hikes are over

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight commodity stocks, even as a sharp slowdown in inflation cemented expectations that interest rates would not need to rise any further.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.7% to 7,468.50 after a more than 0.9% gain in the previous session.

Data showed inflation in Australia slumped to a near two-year low in November, with core inflation also easing sharply.

The softer-than-expected print reinforced market views that interest rates, which are already at a more than decade high, need not be hiked further.

"Looking ahead, we expect quarterly CPI to be annualising within the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) 2%-3% target band in the second half of this year, opening the door for a shallow easing cycle to start in late-2024," analysts at ANZ Group said in a note.

ANZ analysts continue to forecast a RBA pause in February, while analysts at National Australia Bank argue for a hike next month "to better balance the risks around the return to at-target inflation in a reasonable time frame".

Globally, investors are also on the lookout for U.S. inflation data due on Thursday.

Tracking weakness in iron ore futures, heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM fell 2.2% to their lowest close since mid-December. BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX lost about 2.3% each.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 2.2%, ending at their lowest level in nearly a month. Top gold miner Northern Star Resources NST.AX declined 1.5%.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ settled 0.6% lower, with the "Big Four" losing between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 0.2%, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX losing 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.63% lower at 11,769.40, marking its biggest daily drop since mid-November last year.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

