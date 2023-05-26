Miners, tech lift European shares from eight-week lows

Repeats with no changes to text, headline

May 26 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Friday, boosted by mining and technology sectors, although the main benchmarks were on course for steep weekly losses as investor concerns heightened over the U.S. debt ceiling impasse and a slowing global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, after closing at an eight-week low on Thursday.

Miners .SXPP jumped 2.6%, tracking a rebound in metal prices, as the global mood improved after the progress made in the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, while technology stocks .SX8P extended their recent run of gains.

Also lifting miners, Rio Tinto RIO.L climbed 3.6% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight".

Shares of debt-ridden French supermarket company Casino CASP.PA slumped nearly 9% as they resumed trading after being suspended earlier this week.

The retailer said it was officially starting court-backed negotiations with its creditors, seeking a way out of its financial woes while weighing two tie-up bids from wealthy investors.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE inched 0.2% higher after the German media group confirmed its full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

