News & Insights

RIO

Miners, tech lift European shares from eight-week lows

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

May 26, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Repeats with no changes to text, headline

May 26 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Friday, boosted by mining and technology sectors, although the main benchmarks were on course for steep weekly losses as investor concerns heightened over the U.S. debt ceiling impasse and a slowing global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% by 0707 GMT, after closing at an eight-week low on Thursday.

Miners .SXPP jumped 2.6%, tracking a rebound in metal prices, as the global mood improved after the progress made in the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, while technology stocks .SX8P extended their recent run of gains.

Also lifting miners, Rio Tinto RIO.L climbed 3.6% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight".

Shares of debt-ridden French supermarket company Casino CASP.PA slumped nearly 9% as they resumed trading after being suspended earlier this week.

The retailer said it was officially starting court-backed negotiations with its creditors, seeking a way out of its financial woes while weighing two tie-up bids from wealthy investors.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE inched 0.2% higher after the German media group confirmed its full-year outlook.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.